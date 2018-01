Лидер BEHEMOTH обвиняется в неуважении к национальной символике

Well... this is the first thing that hit's me after coming back from a relaxing and sunny holiday trip. Me and 2 other dudes r accused of profaning Polish emblem. What a bummer! PIS-driven Poland is trying its best to nail my ass down... as an example I guess. But first thing is: it is NOT a Polish emblem. Second... let's leave those arguments for the court case which is to begin shortly...! Is their limits to their obscurity and blindness? Bring it on!?