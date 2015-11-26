2 дек 2021



Детали бокс-сета DEVIN TOWNSEND



DEVIN TOWNSEND выпустит новый альбом The Puzzle / Snuggles в лимитированном бокс-сете тиражом в 1000 копий, в которой войдет:



- a 7” full colour HD screen that automatically starts playing The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie upon opening.

- the screen has a USB port for charging its internal battery or to swap its content manually.

- a custom The Puzzle USB Stick that contains: An interactive menu for navigating content, The Puzzle / Snuggles movie in 5.1 DTS, The Puzzle Documentary, The Puzzle in stereo WAV files, Digital Booklet, E-Book (PDF) Interactive Subtype Paperback Novel, the writing debut of Devin’s sister Merridith Townsend.

- a custom Snuggles USB Stick that contains: An interactive menu for navigating content, Snuggles in stereo WAV files, Digital Booklet, PDF of Making of the Artwork by Travis Smith and Devin Townsend.

- The Puzzle 96 page glossy graphic novel by Mark Leary & Devin Townsend.

- The Stick Men: 4 plastic figurines that play a leading part in the movie.

- a beanbag puppet of the Puddles caracter. Its soft tushy can act as a screen wipe. (he’s a total asswipe, basically).

- a Certificate of Authenticity signed and hand numbered by Devin



Трек-лист:



The Puzzle

"Chromatic Ridge"

"Life Is But A Dream"

"Yucky Lung"

"Kittenhead"

"Shark In The Ice"

"Devil In The Details"

"Hammerhead Sugarplum"

"Me And The Moon"

"Anxiety in Pyjamas"

"The Yugas"

"Albert Hall"

"Star Chasm"

"Perfect Owl"

"Maybe Over The Void"

"Light Year Whale"

"Frog Flowers"

"Mother"

"Southern Sky Geometry"

"The Puzzle"

"Monuments Of Glitch"





Snuggles

"Beyond Measure"

"Blue Dot"

"Drifting And Dreaming"

"Sundance"

"Minds Are Changing"

"The Ocean"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Replikiss"

"I Agree"

"Tryst"

"Sunset Rump"

"The Option"





The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie (soundtrack differs from the audio)

"Chromatic Ridge"

"Yucky Lung"

"Shark In The Ice"

"Devil In The Details"

"Hammerhead Sugarplum"

"Albert Hall"

"Light Year Whale"

"The Puzzle"

"Mother"

"Anxiety In Pyjamas"

"Me And The Moon"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Life Is But A Dream"

"Monuments Of Glitch"

"Beyond Measure"

"Blue Dot"

"Drifting And Dreaming"

"Sundance"

"Minds Are Changing"

"The Ocean"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Replikiss"

"I Agree"

"Tryst"

"Sunset Rump"

"The Option"

</div>





+0 -1



просмотров: 145

