Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новое видео KID ROCK 57
*Куда пропали шоколадные зайцы? Отвечает гитарист SUFFOCATION 33
*TED NUGENT: «Кайл правильно застрелил этих мародеров!» 32
*Вокалист DEEP PURPLE считает, что пандемия закончилась 25
*Тур MEGADETH + LAMB OF GOD собирал более 7000 человек за веч... 16
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Devin Townsend

*



2 дек 2021 : 		 Детали бокс-сета DEVIN TOWNSEND

4 ноя 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DEVIN TOWNSEND

18 окт 2021 : 		 Выход альбома DEVIN TOWNSEND откладывается

5 окт 2021 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVIN TOWNSEND

29 сен 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DEVIN TOWNSEND

25 июн 2021 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND джемует с гитаристом DRAGONFORCE

14 июн 2021 : 		 Новый альбом DEVIN TOWNSEND выйдет весной

15 май 2021 : 		 Карантинное видео от DEVIN TOWNSEND

3 май 2021 : 		 Стрим от DEVIN TOWNSEND

15 мар 2021 : 		 Лидер TRAILIGHT на альбоме DEVIN TOWNSEND

15 фев 2021 : 		 Аккорды от DEVIN TOWNSEND

7 фев 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза DEVIN TOWNSEND

25 янв 2021 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND — о будущих релизах

13 янв 2021 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND даёт совет молодым

24 дек 2020 : 		 Акустический концерт DEVIN TOWNSEND

17 дек 2020 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND о будущем концерте: «Не ждите одних рождественских песен»

2 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент стрима DEVIN TOWNSEND

28 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое карантинное видео DEVIN TOWNSEND

26 ноя 2020 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND планирует новое карантинное шоу

25 ноя 2020 : 		 Рождественский трек от DEVIN TOWNSEND

18 ноя 2020 : 		 Карантинное видео от DEVIN TOWNSEND

22 окт 2020 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND — о COVID-19: «Всё изменилось»

17 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза DEVIN TOWNSEND

12 окт 2020 : 		 Трейлер к новому релизу DEVIN TOWNSEND

6 окт 2020 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND отыграет ещё один концерт

3 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза DEVIN TOWNSEND
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 2 дек 2021

Детали бокс-сета DEVIN TOWNSEND



*
zoom
*
* *
DEVIN TOWNSEND выпустит новый альбом The Puzzle / Snuggles в лимитированном бокс-сете тиражом в 1000 копий, в которой войдет:

- a 7” full colour HD screen that automatically starts playing The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie upon opening. 
- the screen has a USB port for charging its internal battery or to swap its content manually. 
- a custom The Puzzle USB Stick that contains: An interactive menu for navigating content, The Puzzle / Snuggles movie in 5.1 DTS, The Puzzle Documentary, The Puzzle in stereo WAV files, Digital Booklet, E-Book (PDF) Interactive Subtype Paperback Novel, the writing debut of Devin’s sister Merridith Townsend. 
- a custom Snuggles USB Stick that contains: An interactive menu for navigating content, Snuggles in stereo WAV files, Digital Booklet, PDF of Making of the Artwork by Travis Smith and Devin Townsend. 
- The Puzzle 96 page glossy graphic novel by Mark Leary & Devin Townsend. 
- The Stick Men: 4 plastic figurines that play a leading part in the movie. 
- a beanbag puppet of the Puddles caracter. Its soft tushy can act as a screen wipe. (he’s a total asswipe, basically). 
- a Certificate of Authenticity signed and hand numbered by Devin

Трек-лист:

The Puzzle
"Chromatic Ridge"
"Life Is But A Dream"
"Yucky Lung"
"Kittenhead"
"Shark In The Ice"
"Devil In The Details"
"Hammerhead Sugarplum"
"Me And The Moon"
"Anxiety in Pyjamas"
"The Yugas"
"Albert Hall"
"Star Chasm"
"Perfect Owl"
"Maybe Over The Void"
"Light Year Whale"
"Frog Flowers"
"Mother"
"Southern Sky Geometry"
"The Puzzle"
"Monuments Of Glitch"


Snuggles
"Beyond Measure"
"Blue Dot"
"Drifting And Dreaming"
"Sundance"
"Minds Are Changing"
"The Ocean"
"Distant, Elegant"
"Replikiss"
"I Agree"
"Tryst"
"Sunset Rump"
"The Option"


The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie (soundtrack differs from the audio)
"Chromatic Ridge"
"Yucky Lung"
"Shark In The Ice"
"Devil In The Details"
"Hammerhead Sugarplum"
"Albert Hall"
"Light Year Whale"
"The Puzzle"
"Mother"
"Anxiety In Pyjamas"
"Me And The Moon"
"Distant, Elegant"
"Life Is But A Dream"
"Monuments Of Glitch"
"Beyond Measure"
"Blue Dot"
"Drifting And Dreaming"
"Sundance"
"Minds Are Changing"
"The Ocean"
"Distant, Elegant"
"Replikiss"
"I Agree"
"Tryst"
"Sunset Rump"
"The Option"

DEVIN TOWNSEND - Details Of Limited Hand Numbered Edition Of The Puzzle / Snuggles Box Set Revealed



Like!+0Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 145

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом