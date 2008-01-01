Arts
*Avenged Sevenfold*



6 дек 2017 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD выпустят акустический альбом

20 ноя 2017 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Если люди ненавидят то, что вы делаете, значит, вы делаете всё верно»

20 окт 2017 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD доволен делюкс-версией последнего альбома

8 окт 2017 : 		 Делюкс-издание AVENGED SEVENFOLD выйдет зимой

6 окт 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия PINK FLOYD от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

8 сен 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия THE ROLLING STONES от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

30 авг 2017 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD пойдут в суд зимой

26 авг 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия THE BEACH BOYS от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

22 авг 2017 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о последнем альбоме: «Это наш панково-прогрессивный "Dark Side Of The Moon"»

4 авг 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия DEL SHANNON от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

14 июл 2017 : 		 Новая песня AVENGED SEVENFOLD

1 июл 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия MR. BUNGLE от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

9 июн 2017 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

5 май 2017 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD рад возвращению Zack'a к OZZY

26 апр 2017 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

21 апр 2017 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD сняли новый клип

24 мар 2017 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD об участниках METALLICA

16 мар 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

2 мар 2017 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD на BBC Radio 1

22 фев 2017 : 		 Один из работников погиб при разборе сцены AVENGED SEVENFOLD

13 фев 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

4 фев 2017 : 		 Колыбельные от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

1 фев 2017 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о работниках лейбла: «Они просто конченые дураки»

20 янв 2017 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о Трампе

9 янв 2017 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD представили новую сцену

23 дек 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD помогли работникам Team Rock

9 дек 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Мы немного ревнуем к METALLICA»

3 дек 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD хотят запретить WARNER MUSIC выпуск сборника

23 ноя 2016 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о сборнике лучших песен

13 ноя 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD пояснил, что имел ввиду говоря о «смешанных чувствах»

12 ноя 2016 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «У нас смешанные чувства от показателей в чартах»

7 ноя 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD в чартах

28 окт 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD в чартах

28 окт 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD выступили на крыше

27 окт 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

22 окт 2016 : 		 Сборник AVENGED SEVENFOLD выйдет зимой

17 окт 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD исполнили новую песню

13 окт 2016 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

28 сен 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD не испугались погоды

20 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

30 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

19 авг 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD впервые выступили с новым ударником

23 июн 2016 : 		 Бывший барабанщик AVENGED SEVENFOLD рассказал подробности своего увольнения

2 апр 2016 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни AVENGED SEVENFOLD

14 янв 2016 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD начнут запись в феврале

4 дек 2015 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о новом альбоме

7 ноя 2015 : 		 Новая композиция AVENGED SEVENFOLD

7 ноя 2015 : 		 Фрагмент трека AVENGED SEVENFOLD

5 ноя 2015 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD представили барабанщика

30 окт 2015 : 		 Инструментальный трек AVENGED SEVENFOLD в Call Of Duty

2 окт 2015 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD нашли барабанщика больше года назад

24 июл 2015 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD расстались с барабанщиком

27 май 2015 : 		 Тизер нового DVD AVENGED SEVENFOLD

31 янв 2015 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD не вернутся к металкору

31 окт 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD планируют выпустить DVD

31 окт 2014 : 		 ARIN ILEJAY: «Лучший барабанщик в истории хэви метала - LARS ULRICH"

27 окт 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD приступят к сочинению летом

25 окт 2014 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD учит играть в "Hail To The King: Deathbat"

16 сен 2014 : 		 Трейлер новой игры AVENGED SEVENFOLD

28 авг 2014 : 		 Новое старое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

29 июл 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD не испытывают недостатка во вдохновении

23 июл 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD вернули контроль над своим Twitter-аккаунтом

4 июл 2014 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

25 июн 2014 : 		 Детали переиздания альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

24 июн 2014 : 		 Превью саундтрека к игре AVENGED SEVENFOLD

11 июн 2014 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

15 май 2014 : 		 Видео полного выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

6 май 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD о самоубийстве фаната

3 апр 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD: сборы в Южной Америке

29 мар 2014 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD планируют переиздание первого альбома

25 фев 2014 : 		 Видео полного выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

17 дек 2013 : 		 Басист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Cравнение с METALLICA — это очень хороший комплимент!»

16 дек 2013 : 		 Мультсериал от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

10 дек 2013 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о мультсериале и предстоящей игре

18 ноя 2013 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Завистники, идите к чёрту!»

12 ноя 2013 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD в 'KROQ Presents Fright Night'

7 ноя 2013 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

5 ноя 2013 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о сравнениях с METALLICA

15 окт 2013 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: "Robb Flynn тот старпер, который может говорить все, что хочет"

9 окт 2013 : 		 Копируют ли AVENGED SEVENFOLD логотип MACHINE HEAD?

24 сен 2013 : 		 Профессиональное видео всего выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

13 сен 2013 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD ответил фронтмену MACHINE HEAD

12 сен 2013 : 		 Вокалист MACHINE HEAD поздравил AVENGED SEVENFOLD с успехом их «кавер-альбома»

20 авг 2013 : 		 Новый альбом AVENGED SEVENFOLD доступен для прослушивания

16 авг 2013 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

14 авг 2013 : 		 Трейлер к мультсериалу AVENGED SEVENFOLD

20 июл 2013 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD исполнили новую песню

16 июл 2013 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

15 июл 2013 : 		 Новая песня AVENGED SEVENFOLD

8 июл 2013 : 		 Семпл новой песни AVENGED SEVENFOLD

2 июл 2013 : 		 Гитарист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о новом альбоме

27 июн 2013 : 		 Новый альбом AVENGED SEVENFOLD выйдет в августе

11 июн 2013 : 		 Фрагмент нового материала AVENGED SEVENFOLD

2 июн 2013 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD опубликовали видео из студии

10 май 2013 : 		 Фрагмент нового материала AVENGED SEVENFOLD

10 янв 2013 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD рассказал о съемках "Carry On"

21 дек 2012 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD начнут запись в январе

19 ноя 2012 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о новом альбоме

13 ноя 2012 : 		 Клип AVENGED SEVENFOLD из новой Call Of Duty

7 ноя 2012 : 		 Колыбельные AVENGED SEVENFOLD

10 окт 2012 : 		 Участники AVENGED SEVENFOLD стали гостями на альбоме рэпера MACHINE GUN KELLY

25 сен 2012 : 		 Новая песня AVENGED SEVENFOLD войдет в игру 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops II'

29 июн 2012 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD начнут работу над новым материалом осенью

20 мар 2012 : 		 Mike Portnoy: «Если AVENGED SEVENFOLD когда-нибудь потребуются моя помощь или мои услуги, я с удовольствием помогу им снова»

23 дек 2011 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD перенёс операцию на колене

8 сен 2011 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD собирают пожертвования для полиции и пожарных в память об 11 сентября

28 авг 2011 : 		 Фронтмен AVENGED SEVENFOLD о новом барабанщике: “Он наш пацан”

24 авг 2011 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD пока что не собираются записывать новый альбом

28 июн 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

10 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

9 май 2011 : 		 Фронтмен AVENGED SEVENFOLD о "Not Ready To Die"

5 май 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

23 апр 2011 : 		 DUFF MCKAGAN исполнил классику GUNS N' ROSES с AVENGED SEVENFOLD

22 апр 2011 : 		 VINNIE PAUL исполнил классику PANTERA с AVENGED SEVENFOLD

1 апр 2011 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD впервые исполнили "Save Me"

27 янв 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

21 янв 2011 : 		 Видео с первого выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD с новым ударником

20 янв 2011 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD взяли барабанщика CONFIDE

22 дек 2010 : 		 Менеджер AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Было запланировано, что PORTNOY будет выступать с группой только в 2010-м»

20 дек 2010 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Настало время найти другого барабанщика»

18 дек 2010 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: PORTNOY был «слишком рад» разрыву с DREAM THEATER

8 окт 2010 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY: «Я останусь с AVENGED SEVENFOLD до конца альбомного цикла»

11 авг 2010 : 		 Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD о первом концерте нового тура

2 авг 2010 : 		 Видео с выступления AVENGED SEVENFOLD

26 июл 2010 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD впервые отыграли с барабанщиком DREAM THEATER

23 июл 2010 : 		 Новая песня AVENGED SEVENFOLD

19 июл 2010 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD без цензуры

17 июл 2010 : 		 Новое видео AVENGED SEVENFOLD

16 июл 2010 : 		 Официальное видео с лирикой от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

9 июл 2010 : 		 Винил с новым альбомом AVENGED SEVENFOLD выйдет в сентябре

15 июн 2010 : 		 Трек-лист и обложка нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

10 июн 2010 : 		 Барабанщик AVENGED SEVENFOLD умер от случайной передозировки

7 июн 2010 : 		 Детали лимитированного издания нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

31 май 2010 : 		 Фронтмен AVENGED SEVENFOLD о новом сингле

11 май 2010 : 		 Первый аудиосемпл AVENGED SEVENFOLD с барабанщиком DREAM THEATER

8 май 2010 : 		 Новый сингл AVENGED SEVENFOLD выйдет в мае

20 апр 2010 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD завершили запись альбома

18 фев 2010 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD пригласили барабанщика DREAM THEATER для записи нового альбома

29 дек 2009 : 		 Ударник AVENGED SEVENFOLD найден мертвым

16 ноя 2009 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD работают над «самым личным и эпичном альбомом»

12 авг 2008 : 		 Концертный альбом от AVENGED SEVENFOLD

6 апр 2008 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD запишут для DVD концерт в Лонг Бич

21 мар 2008 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD запишут один из концертов для выпуска DVD

27 янв 2008 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD выступят на разогреве IRON MAIDEN в Европе

14 сен 2007 : 		 Новый сингл AVENGED SEVENFOLD на следующей неделе

6 сен 2007 : 		 Обложка нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

30 авг 2007 : 		 Выход нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD задерживается

19 авг 2007 : 		 Доступен фрагмент новой песни AVENGED SEVENFOLD

13 авг 2007 : 		 Трек-лист и тизер нового альбома AVENGED SEVENFOLD

5 июл 2007 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD выпустят концертный DVD

7 июн 2007 : 		 AVENGED SEVENFOLD выпускают DVD в июле

1 июл 2006 : 		 Опубликован видеоклип AVENGED SEVENFOLD "Seize The Day"

5 июн 2006 : 		 Опубликован кавер PANTERA "Walk" в исполнении AVENGED SEVENFOLD

AVENGED SEVENFOLD выпустят акустический альбом

8 декабря выйдет специальный акустический альбом AVENGED SEVENFOLD "Live At The Grammy Museum", кроторый был записан 19 октября в Clive Davis Theater в L.A. Live (Лос-Анджелес, штат Калифорния).

Часть средств, полученных от этого цифрового релиза, будет перечислена на образовательные инициативы музея Грэмми, которые призваны привить молодёжи понимание культурной значимости музыки.

Трек-лист:

01. Opening
02. Introduction To 'As Tears Go By'
03. As Tears Go By
04. Introduction To 'Hail To The King'
05. Hail To The King
06. Introduction To 'Roman Sky'
07. Roman Sky
08. Introduction To 'Exist'
09. Exist
10. Introduction To 'So Far Away'
11. So Far Away

