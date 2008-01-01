AVENGED SEVENFOLD выпустят акустический альбом

AVENGED SEVENFOLD will release a special acoustic album, "Live At The Grammy Museum", on December 8. The performance was recorded on October 19 at the Clive Davis Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.

A portion of the proceeds from this digital-only release will benefit the education initiatives of the Grammy Museum, which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music.

"Live At The Grammy Museum" track listing:

01. Opening02. Introduction To 'As Tears Go By'03. As Tears Go By04. Introduction To 'Hail To The King'05. Hail To The King06. Introduction To 'Roman Sky'07. Roman Sky08. Introduction To 'Exist'09. Exist10. Introduction To 'So Far Away'11. So Far Away

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, "The Stage", will be re-released as a "deluxe edition" on December 15.

The band's 2018 North American arena headlining tour will kick off January 12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with special guests BREAKING BENJAMIN and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has been nominated for a Grammy for "Best Rock Song" for "The Stage". It's the first-ever Grammy nod for the Southern California-based group comprised of singer M. Shadows, guitarists Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance, bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman.

Also nominated in the "Best Rock Song" category are METALLICA's "Atlas, Rise!", K.FLAY's "Blood In The Cut", NOTHING MORE's "Go To War" and FOO FIGHTERS' "Run".