Музыканты о смерти Тейлора Хокинса

Музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Тейлора Хокинса, который скончался, предположительно от передозировки, в возрасте 50 лет в Колумбии (Сообщения размещены в запрещенных на территории РФ социальных сетях, заблокированных по решению РКН).
I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player. ⁰My deepest condolences go out to his family, his band and his fans. He will be sadly missed Rest In Peace Taylor. -Tony pic.twitter.com/MSYRMzDy8c
At BottleRock recently, I had the best seat in the house right above you and once again stood in amazement watching as you effortlessly steered Foo Fighters through a two hour festival set with the perfect balance of swing, swagger, bounce and insane chops.
Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words….
“Drummers stick together!”
Damn right brother.
Except now the community is lesser without you.
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters@Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94
I’ve seen a lot of live bands in my time and I can honestly say that I have never seen a drummer and guitar player interact in a more jovial, genuine, and entertaining way than how @taylorhawkins and #DaveGrohl did.
One of the best in history. Devastated. #RIPTaylorHawkins
Omg…so bummed about the passing of Taylor Hawkins. Was the nicest guy when I met him, and he was such an influential drummer. My heart goes out to his family, the Foo Fighters, and everyone affected by the loss of a legend. ?
I can’t claim to have known him well, but we always hugged when we ran into each other. He was such a sweet & funny guy. I am gutted. Such a loss! My thoughts & heartfelt sorrow go out to his family & friends. https://t.co/rTnBAe8HuZ
In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family ?? #RIPTaylorHawkinspic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW
Hearts broken all over the world. Taylor Hawkins was a kind soul & a monster musician. Drummer for the Foos, Alanis Morrisette & Sass Jordon (who I managed for a time). Taylor and his band were to play our Kiss Kruize in Oct…Prayers and condolences to the Hawkins family. ? pic.twitter.com/qBTPJOpLIB
We are terribly sorry to learn of the loss of our friend and musical brother Taylor Hawkins. So sorry to his family, Dave and the Foo family, and to the legions of his fans. Like everyone who knew him, we loved him. Rock Music wont be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/MXE5yGmy2O
Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.
