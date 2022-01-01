Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома LORD BELIAL 23
*Вокалисты DISTURBED и AVENGED SEVENFOLD — против «не говори ... 14
*Умер барабанщик FOO FIGHTERS 13
*Новое видео CREMATORY 12
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY завершила запись дебюта 10
*Новое видео UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER 9
*Бывший гитарист JUDAS PRIEST ответил нынешнему 9
*Вокалист DREAM THEATER: «Не пою я под фанеру, на!» 8
*Бывший гитарист MANOWAR назвал JOEY DEMAIO тираном 8
*Названа предполагаемая причина смерти барабанщика FOO FIGHTE... 7
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома LORD BELIAL 23
*Вокалисты DISTURBED и AVENGED SEVENFOLD — против «не говори ... 14
*Умер барабанщик FOO FIGHTERS 13
*Новое видео CREMATORY 12
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY завершила запись дебюта 10
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Taylor Hawkins

*



28 мар 2022 : 		 MAMMOTH WVH почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 ELTON JOHN почтил память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 MICK MURPHY почтил память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 JOAN JETT почтила память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 DAUGHTRY и MARK TREMONTI почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 Джилл Байден почтила память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 CANDLEBOX почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY почтил память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 AARON LEWIS почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 Музыканты RUSH почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 UNDERØATH почтили память Тейлора Хокинса

28 мар 2022 : 		 Музыканты о смерти Тейлора Хокинса

17 янв 2020 : 		 DAVE GROHL и PERRY FARRELL выступили с TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS

9 янв 2020 : 		 Новое видео TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS

9 ноя 2019 : 		 Новое видео TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS

28 окт 2019 : 		 Новая песня TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS

22 окт 2019 : 		 Новая песня TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS

16 окт 2019 : 		 DUFF MCKAGAN, ROGER TAYLOR, NANCY WILSON на новом альбоме TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS
| - |

|||| сегодня

Музыканты о смерти Тейлора Хокинса



zoom
Музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Тейлора Хокинса, который скончался, предположительно от передозировки, в возрасте 50 лет в Колумбии (Сообщения размещены в запрещенных на территории РФ социальных сетях, заблокированных по решению РКН).
























































































































































































КомментарииСкрыть/показать


Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
просмотров: 135

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом