Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «Эту пластинку мы сделали без каких-ли... 48
*Фронтмен METALLICA: «Мы чувствуем, что создали потрясающий а... 47
*Клавишник FAITH NO MORE возвращается с новым альбомом! 21
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Вся сила в медитации! И я верю, что все... 16
*GRAVDAL подвели итоги года (ПВА) 14
*Новое видео CRADLE OF FILTH 14
*BEHEMOTH получили польский Грэмии 13
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Мы хотим развлекать и быть самой великой ме... 13
*ACCEPT выступили без CHRISTOPHER'a WILLIAMS'a и PHILIP'a SHO... 12
*DOYLE — о веганстве 11
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «Эту пластинку мы сделали без каких-ли... 48
*Фронтмен METALLICA: «Мы чувствуем, что создали потрясающий а... 47
*Клавишник FAITH NO MORE возвращается с новым альбомом! 21
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Вся сила в медитации! И я верю, что все... 16
*GRAVDAL подвели итоги года (ПВА) 14
[= ||| все новости группы



*

HammerFall

*



29 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

15 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от HAMMERFALL

16 фев 2023 : 		 Переиздание HAMMERFALL выйдет весной

16 дек 2022 : 		 HAMMERFALL вернулись на NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS

23 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

17 фев 2022 : 		 Гитарист HAMMERFALL — о том, почему не работают стримы

16 фев 2022 : 		 Гитарист HAMMERFALL рассказал о появлении на альбоме KING'a DIAMOND'a

20 янв 2022 : 		 KING DIAMOND в новом треке HAMMERFALL

1 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

29 ноя 2021 : 		 HAMMERFALL завершили запись

25 ноя 2021 : 		 Новый альбом HAMMERFALL выйдет в начале 2022

18 окт 2021 : 		 Новая версия песни HAMMERFALL

21 сен 2021 : 		 HAMMERFALL переиздают альбом

29 окт 2020 : 		 Гитарист HAMMERFALL: «Металл-концерт с сидящими слушателями — это нелепо»

23 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза HAMMERFALL

24 сен 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза HAMMERFALL

13 авг 2020 : 		 Концертный релиз HAMMERFALL выйдет осенью

29 июл 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления HAMMERFALL в Кемерове

13 июл 2020 : 		 Новый выпуск HAMMERFALL TV

7 июл 2020 : 		 Новый выпуск HAMMERFALL TV

8 июн 2020 : 		 Новый выпуск HAMMERFALL TV

7 июн 2020 : 		 Новый выпуск HAMMERFALL TV

25 май 2020 : 		 Новый выпуск HAMMERFALL TV

11 май 2020 : 		 Новый выпуск HAMMERFALL TV

6 май 2020 : 		 HAMMERFALL отменили осенний тур по США

3 май 2020 : 		 OSCAR DRONJAK о No Sacrifice, No Victory
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео HAMMERFALL



zoom
"Crimson Thunder Medley", новое видео группы HAMMERFALL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот клип приурочен к выпуску переиздания альбома "Crimson Thunder", который доступен в следующих вариантах:

- Digital Album
- 3CD Digi Box
- Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl
- Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl
- Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black

CD 1
"Riders Of The Storm"
"Hearts On Fire"
"On The Edge of Honour"
"Crimson Thunder"
"Lore Of The Arcane"
"Trailblazers"
"Dreams Come True"
"Angel Of Mercy"
"The Unforgiving Blade"
"In Memoriam"
"Hero's Return"
"Riders of The Storm" (preproduction)
"On The Edge Of Honour" (preproduction)
"Trailblazers" (preproduction)
"Angel Of Mercy" (preproduction)
"The Unforgiving Blade" (preproduction)
"Hero’s Return" (preproduction)
"Hearts On Fire" (preproduction)


CD 2
"Lore Of The Arcane" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Riders Of The Storm" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Heeding The Call" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Stone Cold" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Hero's Return" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Legacy Of Kings" (Live One Crimson Night)
Bass Solo (Live One Crimson Night)
"At The End Of The Rainbow" (Live One Crimson Night)
"The Way Of The Warrior" (Live One Crimson Night)
"The Unforgiving Blade" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Glory To The Brave" (Live One Crimson Night)
Guitar Solo (Live One Crimson Night)
"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live One Crimson Night)


CD 3
"Renegade" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Steel Meets Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Crimson Thunder" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Templars Of Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Hearts On Fire" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Hammerfall" (Live One Crimson Night)
"The Dragon Lies" Bleeding (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)
"Stronger Than All" (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)
"A Legend Reborn" (Live One Crimson Night)
"Heeding The Call" (acoustic live version)
"Steel Meets Steel" (acoustic live version)
"Renegade" (acoustic live version)
"Crimson Thunder Medley" (Live)

HAMMERFALL - 20th Anniversary Edition Of Crimson Thunder Out Now; "Crimson Thunder Medley"




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 150

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом