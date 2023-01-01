сегодня



Новое видео HAMMERFALL



"Crimson Thunder Medley", новое видео группы HAMMERFALL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот клип приурочен к выпуску переиздания альбома "Crimson Thunder", который доступен в следующих вариантах:



- Digital Album

- 3CD Digi Box

- Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl

- Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl

- Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black



CD 1

"Riders Of The Storm"

"Hearts On Fire"

"On The Edge of Honour"

"Crimson Thunder"

"Lore Of The Arcane"

"Trailblazers"

"Dreams Come True"

"Angel Of Mercy"

"The Unforgiving Blade"

"In Memoriam"

"Hero's Return"

"Riders of The Storm" (preproduction)

"On The Edge Of Honour" (preproduction)

"Trailblazers" (preproduction)

"Angel Of Mercy" (preproduction)

"The Unforgiving Blade" (preproduction)

"Hero’s Return" (preproduction)

"Hearts On Fire" (preproduction)





CD 2

"Lore Of The Arcane" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Riders Of The Storm" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Heeding The Call" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Stone Cold" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hero's Return" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Legacy Of Kings" (Live One Crimson Night)

Bass Solo (Live One Crimson Night)

"At The End Of The Rainbow" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Way Of The Warrior" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Unforgiving Blade" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Glory To The Brave" (Live One Crimson Night)

Guitar Solo (Live One Crimson Night)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live One Crimson Night)





CD 3

"Renegade" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Steel Meets Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Crimson Thunder" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Templars Of Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hearts On Fire" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hammerfall" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Dragon Lies" Bleeding (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)

"Stronger Than All" (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)

"A Legend Reborn" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Heeding The Call" (acoustic live version)

"Steel Meets Steel" (acoustic live version)

"Renegade" (acoustic live version)

"Crimson Thunder Medley" (Live)







