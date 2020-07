сегодня



REB BEACH выступил с DOKKEN



REB BEACH присоединился к DOKKEN на концерте, который состоялся семнадцатого июля в Dr. Pepper Park, Roanoke, Вирджиния, заменив Jon'a Levin'a, который не смог приехать из-за пандемии коронавируса.





played a "socially distanced" concert last night (Friday, July 17) at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke, Virginia that featured special guest guitarist Reb Beach (WINGER, WHITESNAKE). He was filling in for DOKKEN's longtime guitarist Jon Levin, who had opted to sit out the show due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.





