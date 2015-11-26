Arts
сегодня

|||| сегодня

MICHAEL SWEET критикует хит "WAP": «Не хочу, чтобы моя внучка слышала этот мусор»



*
zoom
*
* *
MICHAEL SWEET рискнул подвергнуть критике хит суперзвезды Cardi B (она немного загорелая) "WAP", взорвавший хит-парады и породивший в TikTok танцевальный челлендж. О своей позиции насчёт этого трека (текст будет ниже) Michael ответил на вопрос, почему он написал сообщение, что «WAP — это кусок дерьма», хотя слово «дерьмо» было заменено определённым символом:

«Я не хочу показаться ханжой или человеком с ограниченным восприятием, но мне просто интересно, как мы в 2020 году боремся за права женщин, как то и положено, и выпускаются такие клипы (ролик доступен ниже).

Есть время, когда дело не в осуждении — дело в том, что правильно, а что нет. У меня есть маленькая внучка, которая, наверное, слышала эту песню, и я думаю про себя, что это меня просто бесит. Меня бесит тот факт, что она, скорее всего, слышала эту песню, потому что я не хочу, чтобы этот мусор попал в уши моей внучки.

Я думаю, что у нас, как артистов, есть ответственность, и многие пересекают эту черту. Я сказал то же самое о [бывшей детской звезде] Майли Сайрус. Вот она в Диснее — все эти дети смотрят на неё и следят за ней, что она делает, равняются на неё, и бац — следующее, что вы узнаете, на концерте она ездит на большом, висячем... неважно... [он имеет в виду тот факт, что у Майли был гигантский надувной пенис в качестве сценического реквизита во время её тура "Bangerz"]. И я просто подумал: может ли у неё быть хоть немного ответственности — хотя бы капля?»

Тем не менее, Sweet отметил, что уважает право Cardi B свободно выражать себя в качестве артиста:

«Мы живём в Америке — она может делать всё, что захочет, как и я, комментируя это».

Текст:

Hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house (Hold up)
I said certified freak, seven days a week
Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak (Ah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fuckin’ with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy

Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge
Extra large and extra hard
Put this pussy right in your face
Swipe your nose like a credit card
Hop on top, I wanna ride
I do a kegel while it’s inside
Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This pussy is wet, come take a dive
Tie me up like I’m surprised
Let’s roleplay, I’ll wear a disguise
I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage
Make it cream, make me scream
Out in public, make a scene
I don’t cook, I don’t clean
But let me tell you, I got this ring (Ayy, ayy)

Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me (Yuh)
Quick, jump out ‘fore you let you get inside of me (Yuh)
I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I’m ’bout to be (Huh)
I run down on him ‘fore I have a nigga runnin’ me (Pow, pow, pow)
Talk your shit, bite your lip (Yuh)
Ask for a car while you ride that dick (While you ride that dick)
You really ain’t never gotta fuck him for a thing (Yuh)
He already made his mind up ‘fore he came (Ayy, ah)
Now get your boots and your coat for this wet-ass pussy (Ah, ah, ah)
He bought a phone just for pictures of this wet-ass pussy (Click, click, click)
Pay my tuition just to kiss me on this wet-ass pussy (Mwah, mwah, mwah)
Now make it rain if you wanna see some wet-ass pussy (Yuh, yuh)

Look, I need a hard hitter, need a deep stroker
Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker
Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra
With a hook in it, hope it lean over
He got some money, then that’s where I’m headed
Pussy A1 just like his credit
He got a beard, well, I’m tryna wet it
I let him taste it, now he diabetic
I don’t wanna spit, I wanna gulp
I wanna gag, I wanna choke
I want you to touch that lil’ dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat
My head game is fire, punani Dasani
It’s goin’ in dry and it’s comin’ out soggy
I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me (Yuh, ah)
I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo

Your honor, I’m a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes
Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheatin’
Put him on his knees, give him somethin’ to believe in
Never lost a fight, but I’m lookin’ for a beatin’
In the food chain, I’m the one that eat ya
If he ate my ass, he’s a bottom-feeder
Big D stand for big demeanor
I could make ya bust before I ever meet ya
If it don’t hang, then he can’t bang
You can’t hurt my feelings, but I like pain
If he fuck me and ask «Whose is it?»
When I ride the dick, I’ma spell my name, ah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fuckin’ with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
Now from the top, make it drop, that’s some wet-ass pussy
Now get a bucket and a mop, that’s some wet-ass pussy
I’m talkin’ wap, wap, wap, that’s some wet-ass pussy
Macaroni in a pot, that’s some wet-ass pussy, huh

There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house
There’s some hoes in this house

STRYPER







Комментарии

nabastak_


7 окт 2020, 15:32		Так "загорелая" справа - это ж не она.
Помню эту карди, читает прикольно, но материал ессно каловый.
А клип поначалу нудный, но дальше вроде крипота пошла, логовище извращенцев..


