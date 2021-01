сегодня



План от MICHAEL SWEET



MICHAEL SWEET опубликовал план на 2021 год:



1-To live life to the fullest



2-To make more music



3-To get back my 6 pack



4-To ban CNN from my life



5-To pray & play harder



6-To show/give Lisa more love



7-To eat less Taco Bell



8-To buy less gear



To stop pretending my Subaru is an Ferrari



9-To stop and smell the roses



10-To go somewhere I've never been



11-To skydive



12-To talk myself out of skydiving



13-To make the best albums of my life/career



14-To learn a new language



15-To learn a new instrument



16-To go to Mars



17-To kick the [crap] out of 2020



18-To see all of you on tour;-)"







+0 -0



просмотров: 117