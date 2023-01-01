DOROTHY в новом видео NITA STRAUSS

"Victorious", feat. Dorothy, новое видео NITA STRAUSS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Call Of The Void", выходящего седьмого июля на Sumerian Records:
01. Summer Storm
02. The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
03. Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless)
04. Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale)
05. Consume The Fire
06. Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman)
07. Victorious (feat. Dorothy)
08. Scorched
09. Momentum
10. The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén)
11. Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)
12. Monster (feat. Lilith Czar)
13. Kintsugi
14. Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)
Digital:
15. The Wolf You Feed (instrumental)
16. Digital Bullets (instrumental)
17. Through The Noise (instrumental)
18. Dead Inside (instrumental)
19. Victorious (instrumental)
20. The Golden Trail (instrumental)
21. Winner Takes All (instrumental)
22. Monster (instrumental)
