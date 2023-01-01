6 июн 2023



DOROTHY в новом видео NITA STRAUSS



"Victorious", feat. Dorothy, новое видео NITA STRAUSS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Call Of The Void", выходящего седьмого июля на Sumerian Records:



01. Summer Storm

02. The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

03. Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless)

04. Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale)

05. Consume The Fire

06. Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman)

07. Victorious (feat. Dorothy)

08. Scorched

09. Momentum

10. The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén)

11. Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)

12. Monster (feat. Lilith Czar)

13. Kintsugi

14. Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)



Digital:



01. Summer Storm

02. The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

03. Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless)

04. Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale)

05. Consume The Fire

06. Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman)

07. Victorious (feat. Dorothy)

08. Scorched

09. Momentum

10. The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén)

11. Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)

12. Monster (feat. Lilith Czar)

13. Kintsugi

14. Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)

15. The Wolf You Feed (instrumental)

16. Digital Bullets (instrumental)

17. Through The Noise (instrumental)

18. Dead Inside (instrumental)

19. Victorious (instrumental)

20. The Golden Trail (instrumental)

21. Winner Takes All (instrumental)

22. Monster (instrumental)







+1 -0



просмотров: 425

