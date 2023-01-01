Arts
Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN показал свой инструмент
David Ellefson спел в DIETH
Новое видео ACCEPT
IRON MAIDEN открыли европейский тур
ROGER WATERS ответил на обвинения в нацизме
6 июн 2023 : 		 DOROTHY в новом видео NITA STRAUSS

1 июн 2023 : 		 NITA STRAUSS — о работе над песнями с вокалом

26 май 2023 : 		 Вокалист IN FLAMES в новом клипе NITA STRAUSS

22 май 2023 : 		 KASEY KARLSEN едет в тур с NITA STRAUSS

12 май 2023 : 		 Вокалист IN FLAMES в новом треке NITA STRAUSS

30 мар 2023 : 		 NITA STRAUSS — о появлении ALICE'a COOPER'a на её сольном альбоме

22 мар 2023 : 		 ALICE COOPER в новом треке NITA STRAUSS

21 фев 2023 : 		 NITA STRAUSS провела мастер-класс

11 янв 2023 : 		 NITA STRASS восстанавливается после операции

9 янв 2023 : 		 NITA STRAUSS: «Я заметно выросла!»

6 янв 2023 : 		 NITA STRAUSS о плохих советах в юности

26 ноя 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS проведут новую операцию

25 окт 2022 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ в новом видео NITA STRAUSS

25 окт 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS исполнила новый сингл

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новый альбом NITA STRAUSS выйдет в 2023 году

4 сен 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS в новом видео DEMI LOVATO

31 авг 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS представила новый сингл

26 авг 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS выступила с DEMI LOVATO

24 авг 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS в концертном клипе DEMI LOVATO

19 авг 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS с DEMI LOVATO в "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

17 авг 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS отыграла первое шоу с DEMI LOVATO

29 июл 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS репетирует с DEMI LOVATO

17 июл 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS присоединилась к DEMI LOVATO

8 июл 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS и потные трусы фаната

14 фев 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS: «К микрофону не планирую»

7 фев 2022 : 		 NITA STRAUSS выступила на игре
|||| 6 июн 2023

DOROTHY в новом видео NITA STRAUSS



zoom
"Victorious", feat. Dorothy, новое видео NITA STRAUSS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Call Of The Void", выходящего седьмого июля на Sumerian Records:

01. Summer Storm
02. The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
03. Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless)
04. Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale)
05. Consume The Fire
06. Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman)
07. Victorious (feat. Dorothy)
08. Scorched
09. Momentum
10. The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén)
11. Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)
12. Monster (feat. Lilith Czar)
13. Kintsugi
14. Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)

Digital:

01. Summer Storm
02. The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
03. Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless)
04. Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale)
05. Consume The Fire
06. Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman)
07. Victorious (feat. Dorothy)
08. Scorched
09. Momentum
10. The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén)
11. Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)
12. Monster (feat. Lilith Czar)
13. Kintsugi
14. Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)
15. The Wolf You Feed (instrumental)
16. Digital Bullets (instrumental)
17. Through The Noise (instrumental)
18. Dead Inside (instrumental)
19. Victorious (instrumental)
20. The Golden Trail (instrumental)
21. Winner Takes All (instrumental)
22. Monster (instrumental)




просмотров: 425

