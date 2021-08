сегодня



MR. BIG переиздали альбом



MR. BIG в честь тридцатилетия с момента выхода альбома "Lean Into It" выпустили расширенную версию:



Disc 1



01. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song) (2021 Remastered)



02. Alive And Kickin' (2021 Remastered)



03. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind (2021 Remastered)



04. CDFF-Lucky This Time (2021 Remastered)



05. Voodoo Kiss (2021 Remastered)



06. Never Say Never (2021 Remastered)



07. Just Take My Heart (2021 Remastered)



08. My Kinda Woman (2021 Remastered)



09. A Little Too Loose (2021 Remastered)



10. Road To Ruin (2021 Remastered)



11. To Be With You (2021 Remastered)



Disc 2



01. Stop Messing Around



02. Wild Wild Women



03. Just Take My Heart (acoustic)



04. Shadows (2021 Remastered)



05. Strike Like Lighting (2021 Remastered)



06. Love Makes You Strong (2021 Remastered)



07. Alive and Kickin' (early version)



08. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind (early version)



09. To Be With You (reggae version)



10. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song) (minus guitar version)



11. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind (minus guitar version)



12. Love Makes You Strong (minus bass version)



13. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song) (minus bass version)



"Lean Into It" SACD:



01. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)



02. Alive And Kickin'



03. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind



04. CDFF-Lucky This Time



05. Voodoo Kiss



06. Never Say Never



07. Just Take My Heart



08. My Kinda Woman



09. A Little Too Loose



10. Road to Ruin



11. To Be With You



12. Love Makes You Strong (original Japan bonus track)











