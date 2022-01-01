Arts
Новости
*HAMMERFALL вернулись на NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS 21
*Гитарист GUNS N' ROSES о "Sweet Child O' Mine" 18
*CHRIS BRODERICK — о том, чему он научился в составе MEGADETH 12
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN о раке гортани 12
*PANTERA vs EXHORDER — как METALLiCA vs MEGADETH для бедных 10
*Новое видео MEGADETH 9
*OZZY OSBOURNE: «Последние четыре года были для меня сущим ад... 8
*JUDAS PRIEST в 4K 8
*JOE LYNN TURNER: «Я не верю в Зал славы рок-н-ролла» 7
*Финальное шоу CHILDREN OF BODOM увидит свет в 2023 7
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Apocalyptica

*



23 дек 2022 : 		 Лидер APOCALYPTICA о сотрудничестве с вокалисткой EPICA

17 дек 2022 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA в новом видео APOCALYPTICA

11 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый альбом APOCALYPTICA не раньше 2024

7 окт 2022 : 		 GEEZER BUTLER присоединился на сцене к APOCALYPTICA

12 сен 2022 : 		 «Полёт шмеля» от APOCALYPTICA

15 июл 2022 : 		 Пятая симфония от APOCALYPTICA

20 июн 2022 : 		 Концертное видео APOCALYPTICA

3 июн 2022 : 		 Болеро от APOCALYPTICA

31 май 2022 : 		 Концертное видео APOCALYPTICA

10 май 2022 : 		 Концертное видео APOCALYPTICA

25 апр 2022 : 		 Концертное видео APOCALYPTICA

16 апр 2022 : 		 Концертное видео APOCALYPTICA

15 апр 2022 : 		 APOCALYPTICA думают о новом альбоме

7 апр 2022 : 		 Новое видео APOCALYPTICA

18 мар 2022 : 		 GEEZER BUTLER в новом сингле APOCALYPTICA

7 мар 2022 : 		 Концертное видео APOCALYPTICA

20 фев 2022 : 		 APOCALYPTICA исполнили трек с ISMO ALANKO

11 фев 2022 : 		 APOCALYPTICA записали трек с ISMO ALANKO

26 ноя 2021 : 		 Тур APOCALYPTICA и EPICA перенесен на 2023

14 июл 2021 : 		 APOCALYPTICA запускает свой собственный бренд кофе

15 июн 2021 : 		 APOCALYPTICA исполняют песню METALLICA

8 июн 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления APOCALYPTICA

11 май 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления APOCALYPTICA

26 апр 2021 : 		 APOCALYPTICA исполняют песню METALLICA

16 апр 2021 : 		 Стрим от APOCALYPTICA

15 апр 2021 : 		 Вокалист PAPA ROACH в кавер-версии CREAM от APOCALYPTICA: видео
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 23 дек 2022

Лидер APOCALYPTICA о сотрудничестве с вокалисткой EPICA



zoom
Eicca Toppinen опубликовал небольшое видео, в котором рассказал о том, как родилась идея для совместного сингла с вокалисткой EPICA Simone Simons.






Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 197

 ||| =]
[=     =]
