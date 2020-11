сегодня



ЕР KING DIAMOND доступен для прослушивания



ЕР 1988 года KING DIAMOND, который недавно был переиздан на Metal Blade, доступен для прослушивания ниже. "The Dark Sides" вышел на CD и виниле в следующих вариантах:



- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- orange / white marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- charcoal marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl

- red / orange / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- maroon marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- peach skin brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- black / white "melt" vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)



Трек-лист:



"Halloween" (previously released on Fatal Portrait)

"Them" (instrumental track, previously released on Them)

"No Presents For Christmas" (previously released as the A-side of "No Presents For Christmas" single; later as a bonus track on the 2007 remastered version of Fatal Portrait)

"Shrine" (previously released as the B-side of "The Family Ghost" single; later as a bonus track on the 2007 remastered version of Abigail)

"The Lake" (previously released as a B-side of "Halloween" single and as a bonus track on CD versions of Fatal Portrait)

"Phone Call" (previously released on CD versions of Them)







