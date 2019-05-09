FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH приступили к записи

Day ONE in the studio ... What kind of record should we make ... Acoustic Death Metal - Polka Djent Fusion - Doom Funk Dubstep ... ? or..... ??? ...#fivefingerdeathpunch #5FDP #metal pic.twitter.com/3hc8ik58qw— Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) May 9, 2019
View this post on Instagram Day two at the studio ... The case study of why big balls are the secret weapons of heavy metal ? ...and @zoltanbathory ’s freshly grown tactical beard is in rare form too ? it’s making him write some pretty brütal riffs... A post shared by Five Finger Death Punch (@5fdp) on May 9, 2019 at 9:19am PDT
