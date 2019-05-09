Arts
*

Five Finger Death Punch

*



10 май 2019 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH приступили к записи

27 мар 2019 : 		 Песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH стала первой

8 фев 2019 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH подписали контракт с ARTIST GROUP INTERNATIONAL

19 дек 2018 : 		 Из FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH ушёл барабанщик

14 дек 2018 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

23 ноя 2018 : 		 Вокалист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH пожертвовал спальные мешки

21 ноя 2018 : 		 Барабанщик SCALE THE SUMMIT в туре с FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

9 ноя 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH с временным барабанщиком

6 ноя 2018 : 		 Барабанщик FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH не поедет с группой в тур

14 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

13 сен 2018 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH и BREAKING BENJAMIN пожертвовали $190,000

6 сен 2018 : 		 Вокалист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH трезв уже семь месяцев

29 май 2018 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH не попали в тройку

11 май 2018 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

4 май 2018 : 		 Новая песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

21 апр 2018 : 		 Новая песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

6 апр 2018 : 		 Новая песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

14 мар 2018 : 		 Новый альбом FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выйдет весной

22 дек 2017 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

1 дек 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия THE OFFSPRING от FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

20 ноя 2017 : 		 'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

16 ноя 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH в Москве

15 ноя 2017 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH ответил Суркову

10 ноя 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH вновь первые

1 ноя 2017 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: «Новый сингл о жизни Ivan'a»

27 окт 2017 : 		 Сборник FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выйдет зимой
|||| 10 май 2019

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH приступили к записи



FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отправились в студию вместе с продюсером Kevin'ом Churko для записи нового альбома, выход которого намечен на этот год.



FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Begins Recording Eighth Album

