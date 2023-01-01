W.A.S.P. готовят бокс-сет

W.A.S.P. сообщили о том, что 27 октября тиражом 2000 экземпляров будет выпущен бокс-сет из восьми винилов "The 7 Savage: 1984-1992", снабжённых книгой на 60 страниц, постером и сертификатом уникальности.
Трек-лист:
Disc 1 - W.A.S.P. (Half-Speed Master)
A.1. I Wanna Be Somebody [03:44]
A.2. L.O.V.E. Machine [03:52]
A.3. The Flame [03:42]
A.4. B.A.D. [03:57]
A.5. School Daze [03:35]
B.1. Hellion [03:39]
B.2. Sleeping (In The Fire) [03:56]
B.3. On Your Knees [03:49]
B.4. Tormentor [04:11]
B.5. The Torture Never Stops [03:56]
Disc 2 The Last Command (Half-Speed Master)
A.1. Wild Child [05:12]
A.2. Ballcrusher [03:28]
A.3. Fistful Of Diamonds [04:14]
A.4. Jack Action [04:17]
A.5. Widowmaker [05:18]
B.1. Blind In Texas [04:21]
B.2. Cries In The Night [03:42]
B.3. The Last Command [04:11]
B.4. Running Wild In The Streets [03:30]
B.5. Sex Drive [03:12]
Disc 3 Inside the Electric Circus (Half-Speed Master)
A.1. The Big Welcome [01:22]
A.2. Inside The Electric Circus [03:33]
A.3. I Don't Need No Doctor [03:26]
A.4. 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y. [04:48]
A.5. Restless Gypsy [04:59]
A.6. Shoot From The Hip [04:38]
B.1. I'm Alive [04:22]
B.2. Easy Living [03:12]
B.3. Sweet Cheetah [05:16]
B.4. Mantronic [04:10]
B.5. King Of Sodom And Gomorrah [03:50]
B.6. The Rock Rolls On [03:52]
Disc 4 The Headless Children (Half-Speed Master)
A.1. The Heretic (The Lost Child) [07:23]
A.2. The Real Me [03:20]
A.3. The Headless Children [05:46]
A.4. Thunderhead [06:50]
B.1. Mean Man [04:48]
B.2. The Neutron Bomber [04:10]
B.3. Mephisto Waltz [01:28]
B.4. Forever Free [05:09]
B.5. Maneater [04:47]
B.6. Rebel In The F.D.G. [05:08]
Disc 5 The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)
A.1. The Titanic Overture [03:31]
A.2. The Invisible Boy [05:13]
A.3. Arena Of Pleasure [04:15]
A.4. Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue) [08:43]
B.1. The Gypsy Meets The Boy [04:15]
B.2. Doctor Rockter [03:54]
B.3. I Am One [05:24]
Disc 6 The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)
C.1. The Idol [08:40]
C.2. Hold On To My Heart [04:22]
C.3. The Great Misconceptions Of Me [09:44]
D.1. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]
D.2. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]
D.3. The Eulogy [04:16]
Disc 7 Live... In The Raw
A.1. Inside The Electric Circus (live) [04:31]
A.2. I Don't Need No Doctor (live) [03:40]
A.3. L.O.V.E. Machine (live) [04:27]
A.4. Wild Child (live) [06:02]
A.5. 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y. (live) [05:11]
A.6. Sleeping (In The Fire) (live) [05:27]
B.1. The Manimal (live) [04:44]
B.2. I Wanna Be Somebody (live) [06:43]
B.3. Harder Faster (live) [07:19]
B.4. Blind In Texas (live) [05:41]
B.5. Scream Until You Like It (Theme from Ghoulies II) [03:25]
Disc 8 Bonus Tracks & B-sides
A.1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]
A.2. Show No Mercy [03:48]
A.3. Paint It Black [03:28]
A.4. Savage [03:33]
A.5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]
A.6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]
A.7. D.B. Blues [03:25]
B.1. Locomotive Breath [03:00]
B.2. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]
B.3. Lake Of Fools [05:33]
B.4. War Cry [05:33]
B.5. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]
