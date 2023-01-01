сегодня



W.A.S.P. готовят бокс-сет



W.A.S.P. сообщили о том, что 27 октября тиражом 2000 экземпляров будет выпущен бокс-сет из восьми винилов "The 7 Savage: 1984-1992", снабжённых книгой на 60 страниц, постером и сертификатом уникальности.



Трек-лист:



Disc 1 - W.A.S.P. (Half-Speed Master)



A.1. I Wanna Be Somebody [03:44]

A.2. L.O.V.E. Machine [03:52]

A.3. The Flame [03:42]

A.4. B.A.D. [03:57]

A.5. School Daze [03:35]

B.1. Hellion [03:39]

B.2. Sleeping (In The Fire) [03:56]

B.3. On Your Knees [03:49]

B.4. Tormentor [04:11]

B.5. The Torture Never Stops [03:56]



Disc 2 The Last Command (Half-Speed Master)



A.1. Wild Child [05:12]

A.2. Ballcrusher [03:28]

A.3. Fistful Of Diamonds [04:14]

A.4. Jack Action [04:17]

A.5. Widowmaker [05:18]

B.1. Blind In Texas [04:21]

B.2. Cries In The Night [03:42]

B.3. The Last Command [04:11]

B.4. Running Wild In The Streets [03:30]

B.5. Sex Drive [03:12]



Disc 3 Inside the Electric Circus (Half-Speed Master)



A.1. The Big Welcome [01:22]

A.2. Inside The Electric Circus [03:33]

A.3. I Don't Need No Doctor [03:26]

A.4. 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y. [04:48]

A.5. Restless Gypsy [04:59]

A.6. Shoot From The Hip [04:38]

B.1. I'm Alive [04:22]

B.2. Easy Living [03:12]

B.3. Sweet Cheetah [05:16]

B.4. Mantronic [04:10]

B.5. King Of Sodom And Gomorrah [03:50]

B.6. The Rock Rolls On [03:52]



Disc 4 The Headless Children (Half-Speed Master)



A.1. The Heretic (The Lost Child) [07:23]

A.2. The Real Me [03:20]

A.3. The Headless Children [05:46]

A.4. Thunderhead [06:50]

B.1. Mean Man [04:48]

B.2. The Neutron Bomber [04:10]

B.3. Mephisto Waltz [01:28]

B.4. Forever Free [05:09]

B.5. Maneater [04:47]

B.6. Rebel In The F.D.G. [05:08]



Disc 5 The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)



A.1. The Titanic Overture [03:31]

A.2. The Invisible Boy [05:13]

A.3. Arena Of Pleasure [04:15]

A.4. Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue) [08:43]

B.1. The Gypsy Meets The Boy [04:15]

B.2. Doctor Rockter [03:54]

B.3. I Am One [05:24]



Disc 6 The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)



C.1. The Idol [08:40]

C.2. Hold On To My Heart [04:22]

C.3. The Great Misconceptions Of Me [09:44]

D.1. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]

D.2. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]

D.3. The Eulogy [04:16]



Disc 7 Live... In The Raw



A.1. Inside The Electric Circus (live) [04:31]

A.2. I Don't Need No Doctor (live) [03:40]

A.3. L.O.V.E. Machine (live) [04:27]

A.4. Wild Child (live) [06:02]

A.5. 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y. (live) [05:11]

A.6. Sleeping (In The Fire) (live) [05:27]

B.1. The Manimal (live) [04:44]

B.2. I Wanna Be Somebody (live) [06:43]

B.3. Harder Faster (live) [07:19]

B.4. Blind In Texas (live) [05:41]

B.5. Scream Until You Like It (Theme from Ghoulies II) [03:25]



Disc 8 Bonus Tracks & B-sides



A.1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]

A.2. Show No Mercy [03:48]

A.3. Paint It Black [03:28]

A.4. Savage [03:33]

A.5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]

A.6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]

A.7. D.B. Blues [03:25]

B.1. Locomotive Breath [03:00]

B.2. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]

B.3. Lake Of Fools [05:33]

B.4. War Cry [05:33]

B.5. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]







