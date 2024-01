сегодня



Второй бокс-сет W.A.S.P.



В связи с высоким спросом, W.A.S.P. восьмого марта выпустят второе издание бокс-сета Capitol Years:



Disc 1 - W.A.S.P. (Half-Speed Master)





Side A

"I Wanna Be Somebody"

"L.O.V.E. Machine"

"The Flame"

"B.A.D."

"School Daze"





Side B

"Hellion"

"Sleeping (In The Fire)"

"On Your Knees"

"Tormentor"

"The Torture Never Stops"





Disc 2 - The Last Command (Half-Speed Master)





Side A

"Wild Child"

"Ballcrusher"

"Fistful Of Diamonds"

"Jack Action"

"Widowmaker"





Side B

Blind In Texas"

"Cries In The Night"

"The Last Command"

"Running Wild In The Streets"

"Sex Drive"





Disc 3 - Inside the Electric Circus (Half-Speed Master)





Side A

"The Big Welcome"

"Inside The Electric Circus"

"I Don't Need No Doctor"

"9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y."

"Restless Gypsy [04:59]

"Shoot From The Hip"





Side B

"I'm Alive"

"Easy Living"

"Sweet Cheetah"

"Mantronic"

"King Of Sodom And Gomorrah"

"The Rock Rolls On"





Disc 4 - The Headless Children (Half-Speed Master)





Side A

"The Heretic (The Lost Child)"

"The Real Me"

"The Headless Children"

"Thunderhead"





Side B

"Mean Man"

"The Neutron Bomber"

"Mephisto Waltz"

"Forever Free"

"Maneater"

"Rebel In The F.D.G."





Disc 5 & 6 - The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)





Side A

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena Of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)"





Side B

"The Gypsy Meets The Boy"

"Doctor Rockter"

"I Am One"





Side C

"The Idol"

"Hold On To My Heart"

"The Great Misconceptions Of Me"





Side D

"The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol)["

"Phantoms In The Mirror"

"The Eulogy"





Disc 7 - Live... In The Raw





Side A

"Inside The Electric Circus" (live)

"I Don't Need No Doctor" (live)

"L.O.V.E. Machine" (live)

"Wild Child" (live)

"9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y." (live)

"Sleeping (In The Fire)" (live)





Side B

"The Manimal" (live)

"I Wanna Be Somebody" (live)

"Harder Faster" (live)

"Blind In Texas" (live)

"Scream Until You Like It" (Theme from Ghoulies II)





Disc 8 - Bonus Tracks & B-Sides





Side A

"Animal (F**k Like A Beast)"

"Show No Mercy"

"Paint It Black"

"Savage"

"Mississippi Queen"

"Flesh And Fire"

"D.B. Blues"





Side B

"Locomotive Breath"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Lake Of Fools"

"War Cry"

"When The Levee Breaks"







