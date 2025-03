сегодня



AVANTASIA открыла тур



Выступлением 14 марта в Гамбурге, проект AVANTASIA начал тур в поддержку альбома Here Be Dragons:



“Creepshow” (live premiere)

“Reach Out for the Light” (with Adrienne Cowan)

“The Witch” (with Tommy Karevik – live premiere)

“Devil in the Belfry” (with Herbie Langhans – live premiere)

“Phantasmagoria” (live premiere)

“What’s Left of Me” (with Eric Martin)

“Dying for an Angel” (with Eric Martin)

“Against the Wind” (with Kenny Leckremo – live premiere)

“Here Be Dragons” (with Tommy Karevik – live premiere)

“The Story Ain’t Over” (with Chiara Tricarico)

“Avalon” (with Adrienne Cowan – live premiere)

“Let the Storm Descend Upon You” (with Herbie Langhans and Kenny Leckremo)

“Promised Land” (with Eric Martin and Herbie Langhans)

“The Toy Master” (first time since 2010)

“Twisted Mind” (with Eric Martin)

“The Wicked Symphony” (first time since 2016, with Tommy Karevik and Kenny Leckremo)

“Shelter from the Rain” (with Herbie Langhans and Kenny Leckremo)

“Farewell” (with Chiara Tricarico)

“The Scarecrow” (with Herbie Langhans)

“Death Is Just a Feeling” (first time since 2011)



Encore:

“Lucifer” (Tobias on piano that should’ve burned but didn’t)

“Lost in Space”

“Sign of the Cross / The Seven Angels” (with everyone) http://www.avantasia.net



























