PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES почтили память барабанщика QUIET RIOT
Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO), Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO), Ron Keel (KEEL) и многие другие отреагировали на известие о смерти Франка Банали, скончавшегося в возрасте 68 лет 20 августа.
Very sad to hear of the passing of Frankie Banali. He was so open in his reports of his illness and seemed to live through his treatments and setbacks bravely and with grace. RIP. https://t.co/7C7E4NJf7y
Wow. What a day. So sad to hear about the loss of @FrankieBanali. He fought hard until the end. His playing and rock 'n' roll spirit will live forever. A fellow New Yorker, Frankie was the real deal. RIP my friend.
"Take me away from all this death."
I just heard that my friend, brother and fellow musician, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali passed away. I share many wonderful memories with Frankie and will always remember him with a smile. Safe travels my brother. Love you ? pic.twitter.com/xd4sejn41E
