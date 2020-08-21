Arts
*DEEP PURPLE в чартах 157
*SHARON OSBOURNE сказала, что GEEZER BUTLER и BILL WARD не им... 63
*Верховный суд США просят вмешаться в спор по авторскому прав... 60
*Басист DEEP PURPLE сказал, что музыка стала менее значимой 37
*DREAM THEATER начнут работу над альбомом осенью 20
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Quiet Riot

*



22 авг 2020 : 		 PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES почтили память барабанщика QUIET RIOT

22 авг 2020 : 		 Умер барабанщик QUIET RIOT

17 авг 2020 : 		 У барабанщика QUIET RIOT был инсульт

7 июл 2020 : 		 Гитарист QUIET RIOT: «Frankie чувствует себя отлично!»

22 июн 2020 : 		 QUIET RIOT отменили концерт

18 июн 2020 : 		 Барабанщик QUIET RIOT попал в больницу

19 май 2020 : 		 Барабанщик QUIET RIOT: «Без волос, но на ногах»

5 май 2020 : 		 Басист QUIET RIOT выпустил сольный номер

16 янв 2020 : 		 Барабанщик QUIET RIOT: «Мне ровно на стримы»

7 ноя 2019 : 		 Барабанщик QUIET RIOT о том, как узнал о диагнозе

1 ноя 2019 : 		 FRANKIE BANALI: JAMES DURBIN ушёл из QUIET RIOT сразу после записи альбома

29 окт 2019 : 		 FRANKIE BANALI: «Менее чем за сутки я нашёл вокалиста»

28 окт 2019 : 		 FRANKIE BANALI выступил с QUIET RIOT

27 окт 2019 : 		 Новое видео QUIET RIOT

23 окт 2019 : 		 FRANKIE BANALI: «Мой диагноз никак не повлиял на новый альбом QUIET RIOT»

22 окт 2019 : 		 У барабанщика QUIET RIOT рак

27 сен 2019 : 		 Новая песня QUIET RIOT

24 сен 2019 : 		 QUIET RIOT отыграли первый концерт с вернувшимся JIZZY PEARL'ом

11 сен 2019 : 		 QUIET RIOT сменили вокалиста

3 сен 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления QUIET RIOT

28 авг 2019 : 		 Новая песня QUIET RIOT

30 июл 2019 : 		 QUIET RIOT снова выступили без своего барабанщика

4 июн 2019 : 		 QUIET RIOT выступили без FRANKIE BANALI

16 мар 2019 : 		 Барабанщик QUIET RIOT о новом диске: «Это наша самая разнообразная работа!»

9 янв 2019 : 		 Концертное видео QUIET RIOT из нового DVD

8 ноя 2018 : 		 Концертный релиз QUIET RIOT выйдет зимой
PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES почтили память барабанщика QUIET RIOT



Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO), Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO), Ron Keel (KEEL) и многие другие отреагировали на известие о смерти Франка Банали, скончавшегося в возрасте 68 лет 20 августа.

PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES, Others React To Passing Of QUIET RIOT




















































View this post on Instagram

So very very sad that my brother Frankie Banali passed away last night ? Words cannot Express how I feel at this very moment. I met Frankie in 1981, when @pat_thrall and myself were preparing to make the Hughes/ Thrall album . We needed a drummer. Trust me, we got way more than a Drummer . He was always first to arrive at the rehearsal studio in Burbank, and first to arrive at United Western Studios, Hollywood, where we were making the record. Our relationship thrived throughout the years. There was no one more honorable, loyal , courageous , & committed to both music and friendships, than Frankie . He was always there for me , through it all , and never wavered . Gabi and I send all our love & prayers to Regina and Ashley Banali . Picture: Pat , Frankie & I in Burbank California , Summer 1981. Please share the love for Frankie, he is #PURELOVE ???


A post shared by Glenn Hughes (@glennhughesonline) on










































