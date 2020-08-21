PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES почтили память барабанщика QUIET RIOT













You always hope and pray for the best news yet sometimes you receive the worst. I’m so very sorry to hear about the passing of @fbanali - I saw Frankie play long before any one of us “made it” and I remember thinking to myself how incredible he was and what a groove he had. Then not long afterwards @quietriotband broke and I thought “he deserves it!” No surprise to me at all. He fought a very tough battle and gave his all. May God bless his soul and walk him through the pearly gates. Until we meet again, Godspeed my friend......