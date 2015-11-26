Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John и другие о Чарли Уоттсе

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.
I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo
Farewell #CharlieWatts Beyond the Stones, he had legit jazz chops (& big band albums of his own to prove it). One of the best. Even drum snob & notorious carmudgeon Ginger Baker agreed. May they both meet up, jam & argue good-naturedly somewhere in the cosmos #ripcharliewattspic.twitter.com/kVlWsnRinh
Charlie Watts was one of my big inspirations in the early years and still is today! He has inspired the whole planet for so many years. Rest in peace and thank you so much for all the inspiration you have given us drummers around the world! pic.twitter.com/e1THhpJBLk
Devastating news , those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band .... I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman... it goes without saying he will be sorely missed .. RIP Charlie ❤️ -Joe Elliott@RollingStones#CharlieWattshttps://t.co/AEpHjUNPHh
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad.
Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY
Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba
