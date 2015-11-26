Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John и другие о Чарли Уоттсе

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

A very fine, gifted man…anchoring one of the very finest rock bands in history…Another Beautiful Soul…Thank You, Charlie…XXX🙏🙏🙏XXX



The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 - https://t.co/n0LS8f8NHj https://t.co/FqHUbukpER — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

I first saw The @RollingStones in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and will be missed. Rest easy Charlie pic.twitter.com/FQKOXiSUpG — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Peace and love, Charlie Watts. 💔 pic.twitter.com/SSc7s3Qf9w — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) August 24, 2021

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts . An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace , style , dignity and composure . pic.twitter.com/Nu4msDShAF — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts & thank u for holding down that spectacular groove on every Rolling Stone record. another legend down, but never ever forgotten. https://t.co/E0elgAlPiY — Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) August 24, 2021

Farewell #CharlieWatts Beyond the Stones, he had legit jazz chops (& big band albums of his own to prove it). One of the best. Even drum snob & notorious carmudgeon Ginger Baker agreed. May they both meet up, jam & argue good-naturedly somewhere in the cosmos #ripcharliewatts pic.twitter.com/kVlWsnRinh — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) August 24, 2021

“Don’t ever call me your drummer again. You’re my fucking singer!”#CharlieWatts — Steve Conte (@SteveConteNYC) August 24, 2021

Rest In Peace Charlie Watts. You rocked the world you will be missed. Carmine Appice❤️❤️ — Carmine Appice (@carmineappice1) August 24, 2021

Rest In Peace Charlie! One of the tightest, in the pocket drummer ever. The backbone of the ROLLING STONES. Legend! Condolences to his family, friends and fans.

.

.

.

.#rollingstones #drummer #rip #legend #charliewatts https://t.co/WKzS717Mxb — sHaVo oDaDjIaN (@ShavoOdadjian) August 24, 2021

Very very sad news!



Charlie Watts was one of my big inspirations in the early years and still is today! He has inspired the whole planet for so many years. Rest in peace and thank you so much for all the inspiration you have given us drummers around the world! pic.twitter.com/e1THhpJBLk — Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) August 24, 2021

So sad to about Charlie Watts passing. Condolences to the @RollingStones family n fans pic.twitter.com/yULZ0V56rU — WARRANT (@warrantrocks) August 24, 2021

Devastating news , those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band .... I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman... it goes without saying he will be sorely missed .. RIP Charlie ❤️ -Joe Elliott@RollingStones #CharlieWatts https://t.co/AEpHjUNPHh — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) August 24, 2021

There goes a hero. 🖤

Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7 — Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/wOaM05p7Fe — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) August 24, 2021

This is terrible news. https://t.co/NcAvrExnNo — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts, a true legend. https://t.co/eqFQ9r1scp — Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021