Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист SEPULTURA: «Еда из мяса — просто мусор!» 107
*Специальный бокс-сет от IRON MAIDEN 44
*Новая песня IRON MAIDEN 42
*Новая песня EXODUS 33
*Новая песня ANETTE OLZON 30
[= ||| все новости группы



*

The Rolling Stones

*



24 авг 2021 : 		 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John и другие о Чарли Уоттсе

24 авг 2021 : 		 Умер барабанщик THE ROLLING STONES

20 авг 2021 : 		 Нереализованный трек THE ROLLING STONES

6 авг 2021 : 		 Барабанщик THE ROLLING STONES пропустит тур

23 июл 2021 : 		 THE ROLLING STONES едут в тур

31 май 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE ROLLING STONES

14 май 2021 : 		 Концертный релиз THE ROLLING STONES выйдет летом

5 май 2021 : 		 Новая коллекция THE ROLLING STONES

17 дек 2020 : 		 THE ROLLING STONES выбрали BMG

21 авг 2020 : 		 THE ROLLING STONES открывают магазин

8 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео THE ROLLING STONES

23 июл 2020 : 		 Ранее не публиковавшаяся песня THE ROLLING STONES с JIMMY PAGE

10 июл 2020 : 		 Переиздание THE ROLLING STONES выйдет осенью

7 июл 2020 : 		 Пазлы THE ROLLING STONES выйдет осенью

29 июн 2020 : 		 THE ROLLING STONES запретят Трампу использовать свои песни

4 май 2020 : 		 THE ROLLING STONES онлайн!

24 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео THE ROLLING STONES

9 апр 2020 : 		 'Rolling Stone Life And Death Of Brian Jones' выйдет на DVD

20 мар 2020 : 		 Отменён весенний тур THE ROLLING STONES

19 сен 2019 : 		 Новый релиз THE ROLLING STONES выйдет осенью

8 апр 2019 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза THE ROLLING STONES

2 апр 2019 : 		 Названа причина отмены тура THE ROLLING STONES

1 апр 2019 : 		 THE ROLLING STONES отменили североамериканский тур из-за проблем со здоровьем у Mick'a Jagger'a

22 окт 2018 : 		 Фрагмент переиздания концертного релиза THE ROLLING STONES

26 сен 2018 : 		 Переиздание концертного релиза THE ROLLING STONES выйдет осенью

11 май 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза THE ROLLING STONES
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 24 авг 2021

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John и другие о Чарли Уоттсе



*
zoom
*
* *
Музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти барабанщика THE ROLLING STONES Чарли Уоттса.








Like!+2Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 1262

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом