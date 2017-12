19 дек 2017



Акустика от вокалиста SLIPKNOT Видео полного акустического шоу вокалиста SLIPKNOT и STONE SOUR Corey Taylor'a, состоявшегося восьмого мая в лондонском зале Koko, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



01. I'll Be Your Lover, Too (VAN MORRISON cover)

02. Bother (STONE SOUR song)

03. Friend Of The Devil (GRATEFUL DEAD cover)

04. Snuff (SLIPKNOT song)

05. Taciturn (STONE SOUR song)

06. SpongeBob SquarePants Theme (PAINTY THE PIRATE & KIDS cover)

07. Zzyzx Rd. (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

08. Have You Ever Seen The Rain? (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL cover) (with Christian Martucci)

09. Dying (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

10. Hard Luck Woman (KISS cover) (with Christian Martucci)

11. The Travelers, Pt. 1 (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

12. Tired (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

13. The One I Love (R.E.M. cover) (with Christian Martucci)

14. Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (BUZZCOCKS cover) (with Christian Martucci)

15. 30/30-150 (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

16. Lovesong (THE CURE cover) (with Christian Martucci)

17. Farm Song (LIFE SEX & DEATH cover) (with Christian Martucci)

18. Name (GOO GOO DOLLS cover) (with Christian Martucci)

19. Folsom Prison Blues / Mystery Train / American Nightmare (with Christian Martucci)



Encore:



20. The Conflagration (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

21. Through Glass (STONE SOUR song) (with Christian Martucci)

22. Take It Easy (EAGLES cover) (with Christian Martucci) (preceded by "Free Bird" tease)

23. Spit It Out (SLIPKNOT song) (preceded by "Never Gonna Give You Up" tease)















