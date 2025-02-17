Видео полного выступления BON JOVI 1988 года

Восстановленная и ремастированная версия концерта BON JOVI в Токио 1988 года, доступна для просмотра ниже:
“Lay Your Hands On Me”
“I’d Die For You”
“Wild In The Streets”
“You Give Love A Bad Name”
“Tokyo Road”
“Born To Be My Baby”
“Homebound Train”
“Let It Rock”
“I’ll Be There For You”
“Blood On Blood”
“Get Ready”
“Livin’ On A Prayer”
Encore 1:
“Ride Cowboy Ride”
“Wanted Dead Or Alive”
“Bad Medicine”
Encore 2:
“It’s All Over Now” (with Britny Fox, Ratt and Kingdom Come)
