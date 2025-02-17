сегодня



Видео полного выступления BON JOVI 1988 года



Восстановленная и ремастированная версия концерта BON JOVI в Токио 1988 года, доступна для просмотра ниже:



“Lay Your Hands On Me”

“I’d Die For You”

“Wild In The Streets”

“You Give Love A Bad Name”

“Tokyo Road”

“Born To Be My Baby”

“Homebound Train”

“Let It Rock”

“I’ll Be There For You”

“Blood On Blood”

“Get Ready”

“Livin’ On A Prayer”



Encore 1:

“Ride Cowboy Ride”

“Wanted Dead Or Alive”

“Bad Medicine”



Encore 2:

“It’s All Over Now” (with Britny Fox, Ratt and Kingdom Come) http://www.bonjovi.com







+0 -0



( 1 ) просмотров: 282

