Новости
*LORRAINE LEWIS: «Я в восторге от OnlyFans!» 233
*У KING DIAMOND есть целых десять песен 59
*EKTOMORF выступят в России в мае 38
*Так сдох ли рок? Отвечает гитарист TWISTED SISTER 27
*GENE SIMMONS: «Рок не в моде» 23
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «От OZZY потребуется много усилий, чтобы он... 22
*Новый альбом SAOR доступен для прослушивания 16
*Очередь за билетами на концерт BLACK SABBATH составила 125 0... 15
*Гитарист SLAYER: «Новый альбом выйдет с вероятностью...» 14
*GEOFF TATE: «Помню, как фанаты METALLICA бросали в нас бутыл... 14
Bon Jovi

17 фев 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления BON JOVI 1988 года

16 янв 2025 : 		 Антология BON JOVI выйдет летом

14 янв 2025 : 		 Винил BON JOVI выйдет зимой

17 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео BON JOVI x PITBULL

14 окт 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI за Камалу Харрис

13 окт 2024 : 		 Новое видео BON JOVI

9 окт 2024 : 		 BON JOVI выпускают книгу

15 сен 2024 : 		 BON JOVI получил бриллиантовую награду

12 сен 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI спас женщину

24 авг 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI шокирован Голосом

25 июл 2024 : 		 Винил BON JOVI выйдет осенью

11 июн 2024 : 		 BON JOVI выступили в ресторане

10 июн 2024 : 		 Новый альбом BON JOVI доступен для прослушивания

5 июн 2024 : 		 BON JOVI набрали миллиард

29 май 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI: «Я всё ещё прохожу интенсивную терапию»

17 май 2024 : 		 Видео с текстом от BON JOVI

10 май 2024 : 		 RICHIE SAMBORA готов вернуться в BON JOVI

8 май 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI о документальном фильме: «Там только правда»

5 май 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI не хочет продавать каталог

16 апр 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI о концертах после операции

12 апр 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI об уходе RICHIE SAMBORA

1 апр 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI: «На новой пластинке музыка излучает радость»

28 мар 2024 : 		 Видео с текстом от BON JOVI

18 мар 2024 : 		 JON BON JOVI о возможности воссоединения с RICHIE SAMBORA: «Эта дверь всегда будет открыта»

15 мар 2024 : 		 Новое видео BON JOVI

13 мар 2024 : 		 BON JOVI набрали миллиард
Видео полного выступления BON JOVI 1988 года



Восстановленная и ремастированная версия концерта BON JOVI в Токио 1988 года, доступна для просмотра ниже:

“Lay Your Hands On Me”
“I’d Die For You”
“Wild In The Streets”
“You Give Love A Bad Name”
“Tokyo Road”
“Born To Be My Baby”
“Homebound Train”
“Let It Rock”
“I’ll Be There For You”
“Blood On Blood”
“Get Ready”
“Livin’ On A Prayer”

Encore 1:
“Ride Cowboy Ride”
“Wanted Dead Or Alive”
“Bad Medicine”

Encore 2:
“It’s All Over Now” (with Britny Fox, Ratt and Kingdom Come)




17 фев 2025
olly71
есть давно двд с этим концертов в коллекции. Наверно самое золотое время для группы ещё молодые бодрые 4 отличных альбома вышли . следующий будет тоже шикарный а с 1995 пойдёт творческий спад. Примечательно что этот концерт начался в 1988 а закончился в 1989 .

просмотров: 282

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
