JEFF PILSON сидя отыграл концерт FOREIGNER



В результате повреждения спины, JEFF PILSON был вынужден выступать сидя на стуле с FOREIGNER, открывших прощальный тру шестого июля в Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia.



Сет-лист:



01. Double Vision (from "Double Vision" [1978])

02. Head Games (from "Head Games" [1979])

03. Cold As Ice (from "Foreigner" [1977])

04. Waiting For A Girl Like You (from "4" [1981])

05. Dirty White Boy (from "Head Games" [1979])

06. When It Comes To Love (from "Can't Slow Down" [2009])

07. Girl On The Moon (from "4" [1981])

08. Say You Will (from "Inside Information" [1987])

09. Feels Like the First Time (from "Foreigner" [1977])

10. Urgent (from "4" [1981])

11. Juke Box Hero (from "4" [1981])

12. I Want to Know What Love Is (from "Agent Provocateur" [1984])

13. Hot Blooded (from "Double Vision" [1978])







