JEFF PILSON сидя отыграл концерт FOREIGNER

В результате повреждения спины, JEFF PILSON был вынужден выступать сидя на стуле с FOREIGNER, открывших прощальный тру шестого июля в Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Сет-лист:
01. Double Vision (from "Double Vision" [1978])
02. Head Games (from "Head Games" [1979])
03. Cold As Ice (from "Foreigner" [1977])
04. Waiting For A Girl Like You (from "4" [1981])
05. Dirty White Boy (from "Head Games" [1979])
06. When It Comes To Love (from "Can't Slow Down" [2009])
07. Girl On The Moon (from "4" [1981])
08. Say You Will (from "Inside Information" [1987])
09. Feels Like the First Time (from "Foreigner" [1977])
10. Urgent (from "4" [1981])
11. Juke Box Hero (from "4" [1981])
12. I Want to Know What Love Is (from "Agent Provocateur" [1984])
13. Hot Blooded (from "Double Vision" [1978])
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет