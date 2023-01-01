Arts
Новости
Foreigner

9 июл 2023 : 		 JEFF PILSON сидя отыграл концерт FOREIGNER

7 июл 2023 : 		 Новая компиляция FOREIGNER

8 июн 2023 : 		 Вокалист FOREIGNER — о планах после турне

1 июн 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления FOREIGNER

19 май 2023 : 		 FOREIGNER с оркестром

7 май 2023 : 		 JEFF PILSON об обвинениях FOREIGNER в том, что они просто кавер-группа

9 апр 2023 : 		 LOU GRAMM — о FOREIGNER: «Я не понимаю, как они могут гастролировать без оригинального состава и по-прежнему называть себя FOREIGNER»

7 мар 2023 : 		 Вокалист FOREIGNER: «Сохранять голос всё сложнее»

1 мар 2023 : 		 Басист FOREIGNER: «Mick Jones чувствует себя прекрасно»

15 фев 2023 : 		 Вокалист FOREIGNER — о планах после финального тура

29 янв 2023 : 		 Вокалист FOREIGNER: «С каждым годом становится всё труднее исполнять этот великолепный каталог песен»

16 ноя 2022 : 		 FOREIGNER едут в прощальный тур

27 окт 2022 : 		 LOU GRAMM — о вокалисте FOREIGNER

20 сен 2022 : 		 Пора ли FOREIGNER на пенсию?

4 авг 2022 : 		 LOU GRAMM — о причине, по которой FOREIGNER до сих пор не в Зале славы рок-н-ролла

3 авг 2022 : 		 LOU GRAMM — о нынешнем вокалисте FOREIGNER

23 май 2022 : 		 LOU GRAMM заявил, что он ничего не получил за песню FOREIGNER из-за жадности MICK'a JONES'a

1 май 2022 : 		 Концертный релиз FOREIGNER выйдет весной

3 мар 2022 : 		 Басист FOREIGNER: «Если не хотите идти на концерты из-за KID ROCK, сначала послушайте его»

15 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер FOREIGNER почтил память Иэна Макдональда

30 ноя 2021 : 		 FOREIGNER выступили на параде

26 авг 2021 : 		 Вокалист FOREIGNER — о турах в пандемию

22 июл 2021 : 		 Бывший вокалист FOREIGNER считает, что гитарист несправедливо с ним обошёлся

22 июн 2021 : 		 FOREIGNER дадут 71 концерт

21 май 2021 : 		 FOREIGNER отыграли с новым гитаристом

20 май 2021 : 		 THOM GIMBEL ушёл из FOREIGNER
JEFF PILSON сидя отыграл концерт FOREIGNER



В результате повреждения спины, JEFF PILSON был вынужден выступать сидя на стуле с FOREIGNER, открывших прощальный тру шестого июля в Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Сет-лист:

01. Double Vision (from "Double Vision" [1978])
02. Head Games (from "Head Games" [1979])
03. Cold As Ice (from "Foreigner" [1977])
04. Waiting For A Girl Like You (from "4" [1981])
05. Dirty White Boy (from "Head Games" [1979])
06. When It Comes To Love (from "Can't Slow Down" [2009])
07. Girl On The Moon (from "4" [1981])
08. Say You Will (from "Inside Information" [1987])
09. Feels Like the First Time (from "Foreigner" [1977])
10. Urgent (from "4" [1981])
11. Juke Box Hero (from "4" [1981])
12. I Want to Know What Love Is (from "Agent Provocateur" [1984])
13. Hot Blooded (from "Double Vision" [1978])




просмотров: 193

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.