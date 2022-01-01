Arts
Staind

7 дек 2022 : 		 Новая песня от вокалиста STAIND

23 ноя 2022 : 		 STAIND завершают работу над альбомом

13 сен 2022 : 		 Новый альбом STAIND выйдет в 2023 году

10 авг 2022 : 		 AARON LEWIS исполнил новую песню

28 июл 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Я знаю, что, на, происходит, на!»

9 июл 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Если не мы, то кто?»

22 июн 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Что за хрень себе позволяет Дисней?»

19 июн 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND о стрельбе в школах

21 апр 2022 : 		 Лидер STAIND: «Не ведитесь на пропаганду»

13 апр 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Никому не интересна правда»

7 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Самые развратные люди сейчас в нашем правительстве»

2 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND отметил выход альбома

31 янв 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND снизил цену на дом

25 янв 2022 : 		 Вокалист STAIND избавился от аппендицита и камня в почках

30 дек 2021 : 		 Лидер STAIND: «Мы мало общаемся»

23 дек 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND призывает голосовать за сторонника Трампа

13 дек 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND вновь критикует демократов

8 дек 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от вокалиста STAIND

23 ноя 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND победил COVID-19 за неделю

16 ноя 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от вокалиста STAIND

26 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND выпускает сольный альбом

22 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Демократы хотят похе...ть мою страну!»

14 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND: «Мы позволили вирусу, созданному человеком, разрушить ткани мира!»

8 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста STAIND

2 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалист STAIND призвал фанатов скандировать «Байден х$$$о»

14 авг 2021 : 		 Видео с выступления STAIND
Новая песня от вокалиста STAIND



AARON LEWIS в рамках выступления четвёртого декабря в Hollywood Casino, Charles Town Races, Charles Town, West Virginia, исполнил новую композицию "Let's Go Fishin'":

"Gotta work two jobs and rob a bank to put food on the table and gas in the tank.
And everybody knows who's to blame but I ain't gonna worry about none of that shit today.

So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night, the world's gone crazy and the shit ain't right.

Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon
Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'

We can make America great again, turn right on a two track, and turn off CNN

So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.
Let's go riding, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up, I can't stand it.
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon
Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'

"Take a foot off the gas, this ain't a NASCAR race, just kick it on back with a smile on your face.

"And let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.

"Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon".




1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
