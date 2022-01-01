сегодня



Новая песня от вокалиста STAIND



AARON LEWIS в рамках выступления четвёртого декабря в Hollywood Casino, Charles Town Races, Charles Town, West Virginia, исполнил новую композицию "Let's Go Fishin'":



"Gotta work two jobs and rob a bank to put food on the table and gas in the tank.

And everybody knows who's to blame but I ain't gonna worry about none of that shit today.



So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'

On a star in the dark in the middle of the night, the world's gone crazy and the shit ain't right.



Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'

It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.

Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon

Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'



We can make America great again, turn right on a two track, and turn off CNN



So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'

On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.

Let's go riding, a little backwoods hidin'

It's all so fucked up, I can't stand it.

Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon

Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'



"Take a foot off the gas, this ain't a NASCAR race, just kick it on back with a smile on your face.



"And let's go fishin', let's go wishin'

On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.



"Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'

It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.

Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon".







