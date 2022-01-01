|
|
|
все новости группы
|
|
сегодня
Новая песня от вокалиста STAIND
AARON LEWIS в рамках выступления четвёртого декабря в Hollywood Casino, Charles Town Races, Charles Town, West Virginia, исполнил новую композицию "Let's Go Fishin'":
"Gotta work two jobs and rob a bank to put food on the table and gas in the tank.
And everybody knows who's to blame but I ain't gonna worry about none of that shit today.
So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night, the world's gone crazy and the shit ain't right.
Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon
Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'
We can make America great again, turn right on a two track, and turn off CNN
So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.
Let's go riding, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up, I can't stand it.
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon
Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'
"Take a foot off the gas, this ain't a NASCAR race, just kick it on back with a smile on your face.
"And let's go fishin', let's go wishin'
On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.
"Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'
It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.
Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon".
|
|
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет