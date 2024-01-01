AARON LEWIS почтил память барабанщика STAIND

(1/2) We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.









(2/2) From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to JonвЂ™s family, and fans around the world who loved him.









IвЂ™m so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brotherвЂ¦ fought with like a brotherвЂ¦ cared for like a brotherвЂ¦ worried about like a brotherвЂ¦ cried over like a brotherвЂ¦ because he was my brother in arms. My journey wouldвЂ™ve been different without him.









The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost. He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed.









IвЂ™ll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. IвЂ™m so fucking sad. He will be missed.







