Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Вокалист ANTHRAX поёт JOURNEY в караоке 24
*Вокалист JUDAS PRIEST: «Я люблю любовь и молитвы» 21
*Вокалист DEF LEPPARD: «Мне не нравится термин "тяжёлый метал... 20
*Гитарист DIMMU BORGIR: «Мы работаем над новым материалом» 20
*METALLICA 14 раз первая 19
*Лидер SIX FEET UNDER больше не дует 16
*KERRY KING: «Схуднул малёха!» 16
*Никакого альбома KREATOR до 2026 года! 14
*Гитарист ACCEPT: «А судьи кто?» 14
*Гитарист SLIPKNOT о новом барабанщике: «Мы не пробовали нико... 14
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист ANTHRAX поёт JOURNEY в караоке 24
*Вокалист JUDAS PRIEST: «Я люблю любовь и молитвы» 21
*Вокалист DEF LEPPARD: «Мне не нравится термин "тяжёлый метал... 20
*Гитарист DIMMU BORGIR: «Мы работаем над новым материалом» 20
*METALLICA 14 раз первая 19
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Staind

*



20 май 2024 : 		 AARON LEWIS почтил память барабанщика STAIND

20 май 2024 : 		 Умер один из основательй STAIND

1 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста STAIND

19 апр 2024 : 		 DOROTHY в новом видео STAIND

12 апр 2024 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста STAIND

17 мар 2024 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста STAIND

26 фев 2024 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста STAIND

29 янв 2024 : 		 Гитарист STAIND: «Электроника пошла нам на пользу!»

19 янв 2024 : 		 STAIND опять первые

14 янв 2024 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста STAIND

2 дек 2023 : 		 Гитарист STAIND о поборах площадок с артистов

2 ноя 2023 : 		 Гитарист STAIND о важности заботы о душевном состоянии

27 окт 2023 : 		 Рабочие отношения в STAIND не меняются

25 сен 2023 : 		 Вокалист STAIND о разнице между сольными концертами и основной группой

23 сен 2023 : 		 Гитарист STAIND о создании "14 Shades Of Grey"

14 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео STAIND

26 авг 2023 : 		 Новая песня STAIND

18 авг 2023 : 		 Гитарист STAIND: «Я всегда знал, что мы ещё вернёмся»

28 июл 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления STAIND

26 июл 2023 : 		 STAIND первые

19 июл 2023 : 		 STAIND исполнили новую песню

14 июл 2023 : 		 На новом альбоме STAIND нашлось место электронике

11 июл 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от STAIND

16 июн 2023 : 		 Гитарист STAIND рад возвращению группы

1 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео STAIND

11 май 2023 : 		 Почему пришло время для альбома STAIND
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

AARON LEWIS почтил память барабанщика STAIND



zoom
AARON LEWIS отреагировал на известие о смерти бывшего барабанщика STAIND Джона Высоцкого:

«Мне так грустно. Я потерял своего друга. Друга, которого я любил как брата... боролся с ним как с братом... заботился как о брате... переживал как о брате... переживал за него как за брата... горевал как о брате... потому что он был моим братом по оружию. Без него мой путь был бы другим.

Битвы, которые мы вели вместе. Битвы, которые мы вели друг против друга. Битвы, в которых мы сражались бок о бок со своими собственными демонами. Битвы, которые мы выиграли, и битвы, которые мы проиграли. Он был моим другом. Он был нашим братом. Мое сердце разбито. Мой мир изменился.

Увидимся на другой стороне, мой друг. Мой брат. Бог в помощь. Мое сердце, моя любовь и мои соболезнования его семье и близким. Мне чертовски грустно. Его будет не хватать...»

(1/2) We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.



(2/2) From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to JonвЂ™s family, and fans around the world who loved him.



IвЂ™m so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brotherвЂ¦ fought with like a brotherвЂ¦ cared for like a brotherвЂ¦ worried about like a brotherвЂ¦ cried over like a brotherвЂ¦ because he was my brother in arms. My journey wouldвЂ™ve been different without him.



The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost. He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed.



IвЂ™ll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. IвЂ™m so fucking sad. He will be missed.






Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 172

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом