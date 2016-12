Музыканты KISS, SLIPKNOT, TESTAMENT и других групп о Джордже Майкле

Rest In Peace, George.

A photo posted by Fred Durst (@freddurst) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:53pm PST





George Michael has died. An amazing talent and a lovely man. Condolences to family. So sad. https://t.co/QRYZdEZx3q

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 26, 2016

Hate 2 break Xmas spirit, but sad news re George Michael. After Wham! he took chances, sat in w Queen even liked G'n'R (Axl quote below) RIP pic.twitter.com/uk8H8E4Gk3

— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) December 25, 2016

May God Bless George Michael. A very talented guy and a musical icon. Too young to die. RIP #georgemichael

— MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) December 25, 2016

2016 still working overtime…#RIPGeorgeMichael

Only one week left…enough is enough already #Fuck2016

— Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) December 25, 2016

Who can stand it?! This bloody year.

⚡️ “George Michael dies aged 53”

Effing UnREAL.

Rest In Peace Pop Star ⭐️😔.https://t.co/0hg00IUtw5

— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) December 26, 2016

RIP #GeorgeMichael https://t.co/Gp0JfqsLiO too many great artists have already passed this year…

— Living Colour (@LivingColour) December 25, 2016

Dammit. Rest easy @GeorgeMichael

Thank you for the music.

— Ben Bruce (@benjaminbruce) December 26, 2016

Long live the "Jitterbug" #ripgeorgemichaels

— Michael Starr (@MichaelStarrr) December 25, 2016

Fuck. 2016 fucking sucks. Rest in power, George Michael. https://t.co/mgnjc2P649

— Mike McKenzie (@gunface1) December 25, 2016

Damn RIP George Michael

— MYRONE (@hughmyrone) December 25, 2016

Wow, 2016 isn't done with music fans yet. Stunningly sad news to hear @GeorgeMichael has passed away at 53. #RIPGeorgeMichael

— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) December 25, 2016

Doesn't matter what kind of music you are into, 2016 has taken its toll on all genres. @GeorgeMichael the latest. 53, crazy. Bring on 2017..

— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) December 25, 2016

"We send out our thoughts and love to one of the greatest voices in pop history. RIP George Michael.. "

– Butch

— Butch Walker (@butchwalker) December 26, 2016