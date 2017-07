SLASH, KIRK HAMMETT, ROB ZOMBIE почтили память Джорджа Ромеро

Trailblazer is an understatement. We will miss you. RIP #GeorgeARomero https://t.co/b5rnSilkXg

— Slash (@Slash) July 17, 2017

A fine purveyor of horror has passed. He was & always will be the founding father of the modern Zombie movie. Love live Romero! pic.twitter.com/IX0F9L1dyW

— Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) July 16, 2017

I can't believe George Romero has died. All the zombies owe him everything! He was the master.… https://t.co/e3m1JufEle

— Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) July 16, 2017

There were VERY few films That honestly took on the fear & distrust of race with that level of raw honesty.Horror was the only genre capable https://t.co/HJ4aXlzZm6

— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) July 16, 2017