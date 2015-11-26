Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист QUEEN назван лучшим 142
*Первый перезаписанный трек от IN FLAMES 93
*Журнальные столики от фронтмена METALLICA 61
*Басит NIRVANA удалил Твиттер после одобрения слов Трампа 33
*Протестное видео от LIVING COLOUR 27
[= ||| все новости группы



*

David Lee Roth

*



17 июн 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH вдохновился COVID-19

19 май 2020 : 		 STEVE VAI о KISS и DAVID LEE ROTH

16 мар 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH отменил выступления в Лас-Вегасе

6 мар 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

22 фев 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH: «У меня никогда не было иллюзий насчёт моего голоса»

16 фев 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

6 фев 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

5 фев 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH о своей группе

3 фев 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH о будущем VAN HALEN: «Держи карман шире»

2 фев 2020 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

13 янв 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH: «Дела у EDDIE VAN HALEN'a не очень»

13 янв 2020 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

10 янв 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

19 дек 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH разогреет KISS

5 ноя 2019 : 		 Умер бывший гитарист DAVID LEE ROTH

1 окт 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH: «С VAN HALEN покончено»

28 сен 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROT выступил в Лас-Вегасе

22 май 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH и ARMIN VAN BUUREN выпустили сингл

22 май 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH о выступлениях в Лас-Вегасе

30 апр 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH скорбит о потере любимой собаки

2 апр 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH присоединился к ARMIN VAN BUUREN на сцене

6 мар 2019 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH о Фредди Меркьюри: «Его эмоциональность с точки зрения музыки заключалась не только в трёх аккордах и подаче»

11 сен 2018 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH выступил на сцене

27 июл 2018 : 		 Доступен сценарий фильма DAVID LEE ROTH

22 сен 2017 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH на ICM PARTNERS

18 сен 2017 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH на 'Summer Spectacular Under The Stars'
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

DAVID LEE ROTH вдохновился COVID-19



*
zoom
*
* *
За последние несколько месяцев DAVID LEE ROTH опубликовал в своем Твиттере целую серию работ, вдохновление для которых он черпал в ситуации с COVID-19, — они доступны для просмотра ниже.

DAVID LEE ROTH Shares Original Artwork Inspired By Coronavirus Crisis











































Like!+6Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Dem0niac


17 июн 2020, 19:02		А хорошо рисует товарищ.


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 267

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Эрик Клэптон | Ледовый Дворец Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2020 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом