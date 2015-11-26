Arts
2 дек 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH представил новые картины

10 ноя 2021 : 		 JOHN 5: «Не понимаю, почему DAVID LEE ROTH не выпускает песню о VAN HALEN»

20 окт 2021 : 		 NIKKI SIXX понимает, почему DAVID LEE ROTH отказал

11 окт 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 — об уходе DAVID'a LEE ROTH'a на пенсию

5 окт 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH: «Пять концертов — и хватит»

3 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео DAVID LEE ROTH

1 сен 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH отказал MÖTLEY CRÜE

26 авг 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 — о нереализованных треках DAVID LEE ROTH

23 авг 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH ответил GENE SIMMONS

16 авг 2021 : 		 Новая работа DAVID LEE ROTH

26 июл 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH представил новое полотно

23 июн 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 — о появлении в составе группы DAVID LEE ROTH

2 июн 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH представил новую песню

26 май 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH опубликовал комиксы

28 апр 2021 : 		 Новая работа DAVID LEE ROTH

23 апр 2021 : 		 Новая работа DAVID LEE ROTH

15 апр 2021 : 		 Новая работа DAVID LEE ROTH

31 мар 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH — о Cardi B

28 янв 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH — о VAN HALEN: «Мы никогда не ладили»

20 янв 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH представил новое полотно

17 янв 2021 : 		 Бывший гитарист DAVID'a LEE ROTH'a: «Работать с ним было нелегко»

6 янв 2021 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH опубликовал новую картину

11 дек 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH — о песне-посвящении Эдди Ван Халену

11 дек 2020 : 		 Новая картина DAVID LEE ROTH отсылает к Sammy

22 ноя 2020 : 		 Нереализованный трек DAVID LEE ROTH

30 июл 2020 : 		 Новые работы DAVID LEE ROTH
DAVID LEE ROTH представил новые картины



DAVID LEE ROTH представил новую серию полотен, вдохновлённых пандемией.

DAVID LEE ROTH Shares More New Artwork, Including











































просмотров: 99

