Концертное видео EPICA



"Kingdom Of Heaven Pt 3 - The Antediluvian Universe", новое концертное видео группы EPICA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из концертного альбома "Ωmega Alive", выходящего третьего декабря в следующих вариантах:



-BluRay+DVD

-2 CD digipak

-Boxset

-CD-version of the Earbook

-5x 10'' Picture vinyl (Zoetrope vinyl)

-Earbook

-DVD+BluRay

-3LP (Light Green Vinyl)

-Earbook

-DVD+BluRay

-2CD

-Vinyl

-3LP in trifold incl 2 lyric sheets:

-Black in trifold

-Sun yellow in trifold (NB mailorder and wholesale exclusive)

-Clear + Green and Black Splatter (NB Mailorder exclusive)

-Glow in the Dark (Band store exclusive)

-Clear + White marbled in trifold (EMP exclusive)

-White with sun yellow + black in trifold (Netherlands + Belgium exclusive)

-2 CD/BluRay - USA exclusive

-2 CD/DVD - Mexico and Brazil exclusive



Трек-лист:



Vinyl 1



Side A

1. Alpha - Anteludium - (Omega Alive)

2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity - (Omega Alive)



Side B

3. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)

4. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)



Vinyl 2



Side A



5. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)



Side B



6. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)

7. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)



Vinyl 3



Side A

8. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 - A New Age Dawns Part V - (Omega Alive)



Side B

9. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 - The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)



Vinyl 4



Side A

10. Rivers - A Capella - (Omega Alive)



Side B

11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)



Vinyl 5



Side A

12. Freedom - The Wolves Within - (Omega Alive)

13. Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV - (Omega Alive)



Side B

14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)

15. Omega - Sovereign of the Sun Spheres - (Omega Alive)



CD 1

1. Alpha - Anteludium (Omega Alive)

2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity - (Omega Alive)

3. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)

4. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)

5. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)

6. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)

7. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)

8. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 - A New Age Dawns Part V - (Omega Alive)



CD 2

9. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 - The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)

10. Rivers - A Capella - (Omega Alive)

11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)

12. Freedom - The Wolves Within - (Omega Alive)

13. Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV - (Omega Alive)

14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)

15. Omega - Sovereign of the Sun Spheres - (Omega Alive)



BluRay & DVD

1. Alpha - Anteludium (Omega Alive)

2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity - (Omega Alive)

3. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)

4. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)

5. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)

6. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)

7. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)

8. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 - A New Age Dawns Part V - (Omega Alive)

9. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 - The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)

10. Rivers - A Capella - (Omega Alive)

11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)

12. Freedom - The Wolves Within - (Omega Alive)

13. Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV - (Omega Alive)

14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)

15. Omega - Sovereign of the Sun Spheres - (Omega Alive)

