Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист KAMPFAR: «Блэк-металл — это высшее искусство» 112
*DEE SNIDER — о главе Spotify: «Эталонный болван» 61
*Бывшие участники IN FLAMES собрали THE HALO EFFECT 51
*Новый альбом AMORPHIS выйдет зимой 47
*TED NUGENT: «Я помолюсь за протухшего, мерзкого, гнилого уро... 46
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Epica

*



5 ноя 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

10 окт 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

23 сен 2021 : 		 EPICA выпускает пиво

12 сен 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

18 авг 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления EPICA

18 июн 2021 : 		 Гитарист EPICA: «Здорово иметь в группе бывшую»

29 апр 2021 : 		 Стрим от EPICA

12 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA: «К женщинам больше требований — нужно хорошо выглядеть и быть в форме»

6 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA: «Я как рабыня кухни без туров!»

26 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

15 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

6 фев 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA — о мировоззрении

30 янв 2021 : 		 Гитарист EPICA поделился забавными историями о лидере MEGADETH

22 янв 2021 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

12 янв 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA: «Так хочется в тур, аж зудит!»

24 дек 2020 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA поздравляет с Рождеством

18 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

4 дек 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от EPICA

27 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

10 окт 2020 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

12 сен 2020 : 		 Би-сайды от EPICA

18 июн 2020 : 		 EPICA и APOCALYPTICA перенесли тур на 2021 год

16 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA: «Берегите Землю!»

28 апр 2020 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA завершила запись

3 апр 2020 : 		 Выход нового альбома EPICA может быть отложен

27 мар 2020 : 		 EPICA в студии
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Концертное видео EPICA



*
zoom
*
* *
"Kingdom Of Heaven Pt 3 - The Antediluvian Universe", новое концертное видео группы EPICA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из концертного альбома "Ωmega Alive", выходящего третьего декабря в следующих вариантах:

-BluRay+DVD
-2 CD digipak
-Boxset
-CD-version of the Earbook
-5x 10'' Picture vinyl (Zoetrope vinyl)
-Earbook
-DVD+BluRay
-3LP (Light Green Vinyl)
-Earbook
-DVD+BluRay
-2CD
-Vinyl
-3LP in trifold incl 2 lyric sheets:
-Black in trifold
-Sun yellow in trifold (NB mailorder and wholesale exclusive)
-Clear + Green and Black Splatter (NB Mailorder exclusive)
-Glow in the Dark (Band store exclusive)
-Clear + White marbled in trifold (EMP exclusive)
-White with sun yellow + black in trifold (Netherlands + Belgium exclusive)
-2 CD/BluRay - USA exclusive
-2 CD/DVD - Mexico and Brazil exclusive

Трек-лист:

Vinyl 1

Side A
1. Alpha - Anteludium - (Omega Alive)
2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity - (Omega Alive)

Side B
3. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)
4. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)

Vinyl 2

Side A

5. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)

Side B

6. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)
7. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)

Vinyl 3

Side A
8. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 - A New Age Dawns Part V - (Omega Alive)

Side B
9. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 - The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)

Vinyl 4

Side A
10. Rivers - A Capella - (Omega Alive)

Side B
11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)

Vinyl 5

Side A
12. Freedom - The Wolves Within - (Omega Alive)
13. Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV - (Omega Alive)

Side B
14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)
15. Omega - Sovereign of the Sun Spheres - (Omega Alive)

CD 1
1. Alpha - Anteludium (Omega Alive)
2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity - (Omega Alive)
3. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)
4. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)
5. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)
6. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)
7. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)
8. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 - A New Age Dawns Part V - (Omega Alive)

CD 2
9. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 - The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)
10. Rivers - A Capella - (Omega Alive)
11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)
12. Freedom - The Wolves Within - (Omega Alive)
13. Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV - (Omega Alive)
14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)
15. Omega - Sovereign of the Sun Spheres - (Omega Alive)

BluRay & DVD
1. Alpha - Anteludium (Omega Alive)
2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity - (Omega Alive)
3. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)
4. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)
5. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)
6. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)
7. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)
8. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 - A New Age Dawns Part V - (Omega Alive)
9. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 - The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)
10. Rivers - A Capella - (Omega Alive)
11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)
12. Freedom - The Wolves Within - (Omega Alive)
13. Cry for the Moon - The Embrace That Smothers Part IV - (Omega Alive)
14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)
15. Omega - Sovereign of the Sun Spheres - (Omega Alive)

EPICA Premier "Kingdom Of Heaven Pt 3 - The Antediluvian Universe" Video From О©mega Alive; Cinema Premier Announced



Like!+0Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 340

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом