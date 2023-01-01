EPICA разогрела METALLICA

Видео с выступления EPICA в качестве разогрева METALLICA, состоявшегося 17 мая на Stade De France, Paris, France, доступно для просмотра ниже.
Today we play our first of two shows with the mighty @Metallica. Here is us warming up+taking up the immensity of what is about to happen. Truly one of the most electric sound checks one could haveвљЎпёЏcanвЂ™t wait to ride the lightning with them and @ICENINEKILLSрџ¤рџ¤
