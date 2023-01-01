Arts
Новости
Epica

18 май 2023 : 		 EPICA разогрела METALLICA

16 май 2023 : 		 EPICA разогреет публику перед METALLICA в Париже и Гамбурге

10 мар 2023 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

19 янв 2023 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

13 дек 2022 : 		 Ремастированное видео от EPICA

22 ноя 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления EPICA

21 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео полного выступления EPICA

14 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

13 окт 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового проекта EPICA

16 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового проекта EPICA

5 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза EPICA

4 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза EPICA

23 авг 2022 : 		 EPICA работает над секретным проектом

11 авг 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза EPICA

8 авг 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления EPICA

27 июл 2022 : 		 Стрим юбилейного концерта EPICA

22 июл 2022 : 		 Обновленное видео EPICA

29 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления EPICA

6 июн 2022 : 		 EPICA выпустит бокс-сет

4 июн 2022 : 		 EPICA — о визите в Мексику

14 фев 2022 : 		 EPICA продолжает радовать поклонников

10 фев 2022 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

6 фев 2022 : 		 EPICA о съемках клипа

13 янв 2022 : 		 EPICA приглашает в свою вселенную

4 янв 2022 : 		 Обновленная версия клипа EPICA

6 дек 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA
EPICA разогрела METALLICA



Видео с выступления EPICA в качестве разогрева METALLICA, состоявшегося 17 мая на Stade De France, Paris, France, доступно для просмотра ниже.

Today we play our first of two shows with the mighty @Metallica. Here is us warming up+taking up the immensity of what is about to happen. Truly one of the most electric sound checks one could haveвљЎпёЏcanвЂ™t wait to ride the lightning with them and @ICENINEKILLSрџ¤рџ¤

Epica Setlist Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France 2023




просмотров: 220

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
