Обновленное видео EPICA



EPICA опубликовали HD-версию клипа на "Solitary Ground" по случаю выпуска второго сентября специального бок-сета с первыми тремя альбомами, "Live At Paradiso" и "We Will Take You With Us".



Трек-лист:



The Phantom Agony

1. Adyta (The Neverending Embrace)

2. Sensorium

3. Cry for the Moon (The Embrace That Smothers Part 4)

4. Feint

5. Illusive Consensus

6. Façade of Reality (The Embrace That Smothers Part 5)

7. Run for a Fall

8. Seif Al Din (The Embrace That Smothers Part 6)

9. The Phantom Agony

10. Veniality

11. Triumph of Defeat

12. Feint (Piano Version)



We Will Take You With Us

1. Façade Of Reality (The Embrace That Smothers, Pt. V) (live)

2. Sensorium (live)

3. Illusive Consensus (live)

4. Cry For The Moon (The Embrace That Smothers, Pt. IV) (live)

5. The Phantom Agony (live)

6. Seif al Din (The Embrace That Smothers, Pt. VI) (live)

7. Feint (live acoustic)

8. Run For A Fall (live acoustic)

9. Memory (live acoustic)

10. Falsches Spiel (Run For A Fall - German version)

11. Cry For The Moon (Sahara Dust demo)

12. Illusive Consensus (Sahara Dust demo)



Consign to Oblivion

1. Hunab K'u (A New Age Dawns) [Prologue]

2. Dance Of Fate

3. The Last Crusade (A New Age Dawns 1)

4. Solitary Ground

5. Blank Infinity

6. Force Of The Shore

7. Quietus

8. Mother Of Light (A New Age Dawns 2)

9. Trois Vierges

10. Another Me (In Lack'ech)

11. Consign To Oblivion (A New Age Dawns 3)

12. Palladium

13. Linger (Orchestral version)

14. Crystal Mountain (Orchestral version)

15. Solitary Ground (Remix)



Score 2.0

1. Vengeance Is Mine (2.0 Version)

2. Unholy Trinity (2.0 Version)

3. The Valley (2.0 Version)

4. Caught In A Web (2.0 Version)

5. Insomnia (2.0 Version)

6. Under The Aegis (2.0 Version)

7. Trois Vierges (2.0 Version)

8. Mystica (2.0 Version)

9. Valley Of Sins (2.0 Version)

10. Empty Gaze (2.0 Version)

11. The Alleged Paradigm (2.0 Version)

12. Supremacy (2.0 Version)

13. Beyond The Depth (2.0 Version)

14. Epitome (2.0 Version)

15. Inevitable Embrace (2.0 Version)

16. Angel of Death (2.0 Version)

17. The Ultimate Return (2.0 Version)

18. Trois Vierges (Reprise) (2.0 Version)

19. Solitary Ground (Single version)

20. Quietus (Score 2.0 Version)



Live At Paradiso CD1

1. Hunab K'u (Live At Paradiso)

2. Dance Of Fate (Live At Paradiso)

3. Sensorium (Live At Paradiso)

4. The Last Crusade (Live At Paradiso)

5. Solitary Ground (Live At Paradiso)

6. Force Of The Shore (Live At Paradiso)

7. Quietus (Live At Paradiso)

8. Linger (Live At Paradiso)

9. Blank Infinity (Live At Paradiso)

10. Crystal Mountain (Live At Paradiso)

11. Seif al Din (Live At Paradiso)

12. Façade of Reality (Live At Paradiso)



Live At Paradiso CD2

13. Trois Vierges (Live At Paradiso)

14. Another Me (In Lack'ech) (Live At Paradiso)

15. The Phantom Agony (Live At Paradiso)

16. Cry For The Moon (Live At Paradiso)

17. Run For A Fall (Live At Paradiso)

18. Mother Of Light (Live At Paradiso)

19. Consign To Oblivion (Live At Paradiso)



Live At Paradiso DVD & BluRay

1. Hunab K'u (Live At Paradiso)

2. Dance Of Fate (Live At Paradiso)

3. Sensorium (Live At Paradiso)

4. The Last Crusade (Live At Paradiso)

5. Solitary Ground (Live At Paradiso)

6. Force Of The Shore (Live At Paradiso)

7. Quietus (Live At Paradiso)

8. Linger (Live At Paradiso)

9. Blank Infinity (Live At Paradiso)

10. Crystal Mountain (Live At Paradiso)

11. Seif al Din (Live At Paradiso)

12. Façade of Reality (Live At Paradiso)

13. Trois Vierges (Live At Paradiso)

14. Another Me (In Lack'ech) (Live At Paradiso)

15. The Phantom Agony (Live At Paradiso)

16. Cry For The Moon (Live At Paradiso)

17. Run For A Fall (Live At Paradiso)

18. Mother Of Light (Live At Paradiso)

19. Consign To Oblivion (Live At Paradiso)







