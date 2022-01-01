Arts
 ENG
Новости
Epica

11 авг 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза EPICA

8 авг 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления EPICA

27 июл 2022 : 		 Стрим юбилейного концерта EPICA

22 июл 2022 : 		 Обновленное видео EPICA

29 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления EPICA

6 июн 2022 : 		 EPICA выпустит бокс-сет

4 июн 2022 : 		 EPICA — о визите в Мексику

14 фев 2022 : 		 EPICA продолжает радовать поклонников

10 фев 2022 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

6 фев 2022 : 		 EPICA о съемках клипа

13 янв 2022 : 		 EPICA приглашает в свою вселенную

4 янв 2022 : 		 Обновленная версия клипа EPICA

6 дек 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

3 дек 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA представляет новый релиз

5 ноя 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

10 окт 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

23 сен 2021 : 		 EPICA выпускает пиво

12 сен 2021 : 		 Концертное видео EPICA

18 авг 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления EPICA

18 июн 2021 : 		 Гитарист EPICA: «Здорово иметь в группе бывшую»

29 апр 2021 : 		 Стрим от EPICA

12 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA: «К женщинам больше требований — нужно хорошо выглядеть и быть в форме»

6 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA: «Я как рабыня кухни без туров!»

26 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

15 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео EPICA

6 фев 2021 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA — о мировоззрении
11 авг 2022

Фрагмент нового релиза EPICA



EPICA опубликовали "Run For A Fall" из выходящего второго сентября бок-сета с первыми тремя альбомами, "Live At Paradiso" и "We Will Take You With Us".

Трек-лист:

The Phantom Agony
1. Adyta (The Neverending Embrace)
2. Sensorium
3. Cry for the Moon (The Embrace That Smothers Part 4)
4. Feint
5. Illusive Consensus
6. Façade of Reality (The Embrace That Smothers Part 5)
7. Run for a Fall
8. Seif Al Din (The Embrace That Smothers Part 6)
9. The Phantom Agony
10. Veniality
11. Triumph of Defeat
12. Feint (Piano Version)

We Will Take You With Us
1. Façade Of Reality (The Embrace That Smothers, Pt. V) (live)
2. Sensorium (live)
3. Illusive Consensus (live)
4. Cry For The Moon (The Embrace That Smothers, Pt. IV) (live)
5. The Phantom Agony (live)
6. Seif al Din (The Embrace That Smothers, Pt. VI) (live)
7. Feint (live acoustic)
8. Run For A Fall (live acoustic)
9. Memory (live acoustic)
10. Falsches Spiel (Run For A Fall - German version)
11. Cry For The Moon (Sahara Dust demo)
12. Illusive Consensus (Sahara Dust demo)

Consign to Oblivion
1. Hunab K'u (A New Age Dawns) [Prologue]
2. Dance Of Fate
3. The Last Crusade (A New Age Dawns 1)
4. Solitary Ground
5. Blank Infinity
6. Force Of The Shore
7. Quietus
8. Mother Of Light (A New Age Dawns 2)
9. Trois Vierges
10. Another Me (In Lack'ech)
11. Consign To Oblivion (A New Age Dawns 3)
12. Palladium
13. Linger (Orchestral version)
14. Crystal Mountain (Orchestral version)
15. Solitary Ground (Remix)

Score 2.0
1. Vengeance Is Mine (2.0 Version)
2. Unholy Trinity (2.0 Version)
3. The Valley (2.0 Version)
4. Caught In A Web (2.0 Version)
5. Insomnia (2.0 Version)
6. Under The Aegis (2.0 Version)
7. Trois Vierges (2.0 Version)
8. Mystica (2.0 Version)
9. Valley Of Sins (2.0 Version)
10. Empty Gaze (2.0 Version)
11. The Alleged Paradigm (2.0 Version)
12. Supremacy (2.0 Version)
13. Beyond The Depth (2.0 Version)
14. Epitome (2.0 Version)
15. Inevitable Embrace (2.0 Version)
16. Angel of Death (2.0 Version)
17. The Ultimate Return (2.0 Version)
18. Trois Vierges (Reprise) (2.0 Version)
19. Solitary Ground (Single version)
20. Quietus (Score 2.0 Version)

Live At Paradiso CD1
1. Hunab K'u (Live At Paradiso)
2. Dance Of Fate (Live At Paradiso)
3. Sensorium (Live At Paradiso)
4. The Last Crusade (Live At Paradiso)
5. Solitary Ground (Live At Paradiso)
6. Force Of The Shore (Live At Paradiso)
7. Quietus (Live At Paradiso)
8. Linger (Live At Paradiso)
9. Blank Infinity (Live At Paradiso)
10. Crystal Mountain (Live At Paradiso)
11. Seif al Din (Live At Paradiso)
12. Façade of Reality (Live At Paradiso)

Live At Paradiso CD2
13. Trois Vierges (Live At Paradiso)
14. Another Me (In Lack'ech) (Live At Paradiso)
15. The Phantom Agony (Live At Paradiso)
16. Cry For The Moon (Live At Paradiso)
17. Run For A Fall (Live At Paradiso)
18. Mother Of Light (Live At Paradiso)
19. Consign To Oblivion (Live At Paradiso)

Live At Paradiso DVD & BluRay
1. Hunab K'u (Live At Paradiso)
2. Dance Of Fate (Live At Paradiso)
3. Sensorium (Live At Paradiso)
4. The Last Crusade (Live At Paradiso)
5. Solitary Ground (Live At Paradiso)
6. Force Of The Shore (Live At Paradiso)
7. Quietus (Live At Paradiso)
8. Linger (Live At Paradiso)
9. Blank Infinity (Live At Paradiso)
10. Crystal Mountain (Live At Paradiso)
11. Seif al Din (Live At Paradiso)
12. Façade of Reality (Live At Paradiso)
13. Trois Vierges (Live At Paradiso)
14. Another Me (In Lack'ech) (Live At Paradiso)
15. The Phantom Agony (Live At Paradiso)
16. Cry For The Moon (Live At Paradiso)
17. Run For A Fall (Live At Paradiso)
18. Mother Of Light (Live At Paradiso)
19. Consign To Oblivion (Live At Paradiso)

