Видео с текстом от ICED EARTH

ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records 28 апреля выпустят два новых ЕР ICED EARTH — "Hellrider" и "I Walk Among You", которые будут доступны на CD и на виниле. Официальное видео с текстом к "The Clouding" доступно ниже.
Трек-лист "Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)
01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse
Трек-лист "I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)
04. Setian Massacre
05. A Charge To Keep
06. The Clouding
07. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)
08. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)
09. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)
Трек-лист 2LP Picture Disc:
Side A:
"Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)
01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse
Side B:
• "Exclusive Artwork"
Side C:
"I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)
01. Setian Massacre
02. A Charge To Keep
03. The Clouding
Side D:
01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)
02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)
03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)
Трек-лист винила "Hellrider":
Side A:
01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse
Side B:
• "Exclusive Etching"
Трек-лист винила "I Walk Among You":
Side A:
01. Setian Massacre
02. A Charge to Keep
03. The Clouding
Side B:
01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)
02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)
03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)
Состав "Hellrider":
Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals
Tim Owens - Lead Vocals
Brent Smedley - Drums
Tim Mills - Guitar Solos
Состав "I Walk Among You":
Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals
Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals
Brent Smedley - Drums
Troy Seele - Guitar Solos
Состав "Graspop Raw 2008":
Jon Schaffer - Rhythm Guitar, Backing vocals
Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals
Brent Smedley - Drums
Troy Seele - Lead Guitar
Freddie Vidales - Bass Guitar
