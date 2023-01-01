Arts
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Iced Earth

*



12 апр 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от ICED EARTH

4 апр 2023 : 		 Просто так лидер ICED EARTH не соскочит

24 мар 2023 : 		 Юридические игры по делу гитариста ICED EARTH продолжаются

19 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от ICED EARTH

15 мар 2023 : 		 Новые ЕР ICED EARTH выйдут весной

10 фев 2023 : 		 Бывший вокалист ICED EARTH думает о новой музыке

29 янв 2023 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH продолжает с...

12 янв 2023 : 		 TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS: «Поступок Jon'a удивил»

1 дек 2022 : 		 TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS: «В ICED EARTH ни ногой!»

3 ноя 2022 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH продолжает с...

4 окт 2022 : 		 Ищут пожарные, ищет милиция, ищут давно, но не могут найти. Парня какого-то. Лет...

25 май 2022 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH продолжает сотрудничество с властями

6 май 2022 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH с баллончиком

22 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH продолжит стучать до мая

30 янв 2022 : 		 Бывший вокалист ICED EARTH: «Говорил я с Jon'ом»

27 янв 2022 : 		 Вышел новый релиз ICED EARTH

25 янв 2022 : 		 Материалы по делу лидера ICED EARTH предадут огласке

19 дек 2021 : 		 Ожил инстаграм ICED EARTH

15 дек 2021 : 		 На лидера ICED EARTH подали в суд

18 ноя 2021 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH продолжает сотрудничество с властями

14 авг 2021 : 		 Бывший вокалист ICED EARTH: «Jon просто про%@№лся»

28 июл 2021 : 		 VEIL OF THE SERPENT исполняют ICED EARTH

26 июл 2021 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH подвергался "нападениям с использованием человеческих экскрементов"

13 июн 2021 : 		 Участники TÝR — о поступке лидера ICED EARTH

13 июн 2021 : 		 Насколько важно признание вины гитаристом ICED EARTH?

11 апр 2021 : 		 Лидер ICED EARTH может пойти на сделку?
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 12 апр 2023

Видео с текстом от ICED EARTH



zoom
ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records 28 апреля выпустят два новых ЕР ICED EARTH — "Hellrider" и "I Walk Among You", которые будут доступны на CD и на виниле. Официальное видео с текстом к "The Clouding" доступно ниже.

Трек-лист "Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse

Трек-лист "I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)

04. Setian Massacre
05. A Charge To Keep
06. The Clouding
07. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)
08. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)
09. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)

Трек-лист 2LP Picture Disc:

Side A:

"Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse

Side B:

• "Exclusive Artwork"

Side C:

"I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)

01. Setian Massacre
02. A Charge To Keep
03. The Clouding

Side D:

01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)
02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)
03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)

Трек-лист винила "Hellrider":

Side A:

01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse

Side B:

• "Exclusive Etching"

Трек-лист винила "I Walk Among You":

Side A:

01. Setian Massacre
02. A Charge to Keep
03. The Clouding

Side B:

01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)
02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)
03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)

Состав "Hellrider":

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals
Tim Owens - Lead Vocals
Brent Smedley - Drums
Tim Mills - Guitar Solos

Состав "I Walk Among You":

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals
Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals
Brent Smedley - Drums
Troy Seele - Guitar Solos

Состав "Graspop Raw 2008":

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm Guitar, Backing vocals
Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals
Brent Smedley - Drums
Troy Seele - Lead Guitar
Freddie Vidales - Bass Guitar




