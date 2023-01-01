12 апр 2023



Видео с текстом от ICED EARTH



ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records 28 апреля выпустят два новых ЕР ICED EARTH — "Hellrider" и "I Walk Among You", которые будут доступны на CD и на виниле. Официальное видео с текстом к "The Clouding" доступно ниже.



Трек-лист "Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)



01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse



Трек-лист "I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)



04. Setian Massacre

05. A Charge To Keep

06. The Clouding

07. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)

08. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)

09. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)



Трек-лист 2LP Picture Disc:



Side A:



"Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)



01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse



Side B:



• "Exclusive Artwork"



Side C:



"I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)



01. Setian Massacre

02. A Charge To Keep

03. The Clouding



Side D:



01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)

02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)

03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)



Трек-лист винила "Hellrider":



Side A:



01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse



Side B:



• "Exclusive Etching"



Трек-лист винила "I Walk Among You":



Side A:



01. Setian Massacre

02. A Charge to Keep

03. The Clouding



Side B:



01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)

02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)

03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)



Состав "Hellrider":



Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals

Tim Owens - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums

Tim Mills - Guitar Solos



Состав "I Walk Among You":



Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals

Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums

Troy Seele - Guitar Solos



Состав "Graspop Raw 2008":



Jon Schaffer - Rhythm Guitar, Backing vocals

Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums

Troy Seele - Lead Guitar

Freddie Vidales - Bass Guitar







