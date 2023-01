Барабанщик SHADOWS FALL исполняет трек RUSH

It’s going to be an evening of Rush music and all proceeds will be going to Cedars-Sinai in Neil’s name 🙏 #BubbaBash2023 Jan 7th at the Keswick Theater in Glenside PA…Some tickets are still available, so get em while you can: https://t.co/DofiRlQDK4 pic.twitter.com/Ge4YAGIiBU