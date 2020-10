сегодня



MIKE PORTNOY и STU HAMM исполняют RUSH



Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER) совместно со Stu Hamm'ом, Paulie Z и Walter'ом Ino записали карантинное видео на классическую тему RUSH "YYZ" — оно доступно для просмотра ниже.





Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER) has teamed up with bassist Stu Hamm, guitarist Paulie Z and keyboardist Walter Ino to record a cover version of the RUSH classic "YYZ", filmed while they were in quarantine. The clip was premiered this past Tuesday (July 14) as part of the David Z Foundation's third annual fundraising campaign.





