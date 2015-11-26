Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новый альбом MEGADETH вот уже почти совсем 80
*Лидер BEHEMOTH решил бороться с преследованиями 56
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: «Почему я до сих пор исполняю песни ACCEP... 36
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «Я любимый козёл отпущения для прокурора» 27
*Новая песня БАТЮШКА 19
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Helloween

*



9 мар 2021 : 		 HELLOWEEN перенесли тур на 2022 год

9 мар 2021 : 		 Вышли переиздания HELLOWEEN

5 мар 2021 : 		 Тизер нового видео HELLOWEEN

20 фев 2021 : 		 HELLOWEEN — о трёх версиях нового сингла

7 дек 2020 : 		 Новый сингл HELLOWEEN выйдет весной

26 ноя 2020 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN — о "Kids Of The Century"

10 сен 2020 : 		 HELLOWEEN закончили съемки видео

16 авг 2020 : 		 Концертное видео HELLOWEEN

10 июл 2020 : 		 Переиздания HELLOWEEN выйдут осенью

3 июн 2020 : 		 HELLOWEEN перенесли тур на 2021 год

30 май 2020 : 		 Концертное видео HELLOWEEN

24 май 2020 : 		 ROLAND GRAPOW: «Не знаю, почему в HELLOWEEN меня не любят»

25 апр 2020 : 		 Концертное видео HELLOWEEN

1 апр 2020 : 		 HELLOWEEN завершают запись вокала

10 мар 2020 : 		 HELLOWEEN почтили память Инго

27 фев 2020 : 		 DIRKSCHNEIDER подогреет HELLOWEEN

20 фев 2020 : 		 Концертное видео HELLOWEEN

29 янв 2020 : 		 HELLOWEEN завершили запись ударных

21 дек 2019 : 		 HELLOWEEN в студии

19 дек 2019 : 		 DANI LÖBLE записывает ударные для нового альбома HELLOWEEN на установке Инго

6 дек 2019 : 		 HELLOWEEN приедут в Россию осенью

28 ноя 2019 : 		 HELLOWEEN в студии

5 окт 2019 : 		 Видео из концертного релиза HELLOWEEN

27 сен 2019 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза HELLOWEEN

26 сен 2019 : 		 Закулисные съёмки HELLOWEEN с выступления в Бразилии

24 авг 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD HELLOWEEN
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Вышли переиздания HELLOWEEN



*
zoom
*
* *
Пятого марта в Европе и двенадцатого марта в Северной Америке вышли/выйдут переиздания трёх альбомов HELLOWEEN в диджипаках и на цветных винилах — "The Dark Ride" (2000), "Rabbit Don't Come Easy" (2003) и "My God-Given Right" (2015).

The Dark Ride:

"Beyond the Portal"
"Mr. Torture"
"All Over the Nations"    
"Escalation 666"
"Mirror Mirror"    
"If I Could Fly"    
"Salvation"
"The Departed (Sun Is Going Down)"
"I Live for Your Pain"
"We Damn the Night"    
"Immortal"
"The Dark Ride"

Rabbit Don't Come Easy:

"Just A Little Sign"
"Open Your Life"
"The Tune"
"Never Be A Star"
"Liar"
"Sun 4 The World"
"Don't Stop Being Crazy"
"Do You Feel Good?"
"Hell Was Made In Heaven"
"Back Against The Wall"
"Listen To The Flies"
"Nothing To Say"
"Far Away"

My God-Given Right:

"Heroes"
"Battle's Won"    
"My God-Given Right"
"Stay Crazy"
"Lost in America"
"Russian Roulé"    
"The Swing of a Fallen World"    
"Like Everybody Else"
"Creatures in Heaven"    
"If God Loves Rock 'n' Roll"
"Living on the Edge"
"Claws"
"You, Still of War"

HELLOWEEN - The Dark Ride, Rabbit Don't Come Easy And My God-Given Right Albums Re-Issued In Digipak And Double Vinyl LP Editions



Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 439

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом