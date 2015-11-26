Вышли переиздания HELLOWEEN

Пятого марта в Европе и двенадцатого марта в Северной Америке вышли/выйдут переиздания трёх альбомов HELLOWEEN в диджипаках и на цветных винилах — "The Dark Ride" (2000), "Rabbit Don't Come Easy" (2003) и "My God-Given Right" (2015).
The Dark Ride:
"Beyond the Portal"
"Mr. Torture"
"All Over the Nations"
"Escalation 666"
"Mirror Mirror"
"If I Could Fly"
"Salvation"
"The Departed (Sun Is Going Down)"
"I Live for Your Pain"
"We Damn the Night"
"Immortal"
"The Dark Ride"
Rabbit Don't Come Easy:
"Just A Little Sign"
"Open Your Life"
"The Tune"
"Never Be A Star"
"Liar"
"Sun 4 The World"
"Don't Stop Being Crazy"
"Do You Feel Good?"
"Hell Was Made In Heaven"
"Back Against The Wall"
"Listen To The Flies"
"Nothing To Say"
"Far Away"
My God-Given Right:
"Heroes"
"Battle's Won"
"My God-Given Right"
"Stay Crazy"
"Lost in America"
"Russian Roulé"
"The Swing of a Fallen World"
"Like Everybody Else"
"Creatures in Heaven"
"If God Loves Rock 'n' Roll"
"Living on the Edge"
"Claws"
"You, Still of War"
