Вышли переиздания HELLOWEEN



Пятого марта в Европе и двенадцатого марта в Северной Америке вышли/выйдут переиздания трёх альбомов HELLOWEEN в диджипаках и на цветных винилах — "The Dark Ride" (2000), "Rabbit Don't Come Easy" (2003) и "My God-Given Right" (2015).



The Dark Ride:



"Beyond the Portal"

"Mr. Torture"

"All Over the Nations"

"Escalation 666"

"Mirror Mirror"

"If I Could Fly"

"Salvation"

"The Departed (Sun Is Going Down)"

"I Live for Your Pain"

"We Damn the Night"

"Immortal"

"The Dark Ride"



Rabbit Don't Come Easy:



"Just A Little Sign"

"Open Your Life"

"The Tune"

"Never Be A Star"

"Liar"

"Sun 4 The World"

"Don't Stop Being Crazy"

"Do You Feel Good?"

"Hell Was Made In Heaven"

"Back Against The Wall"

"Listen To The Flies"

"Nothing To Say"

"Far Away"



My God-Given Right:



"Heroes"

"Battle's Won"

"My God-Given Right"

"Stay Crazy"

"Lost in America"

"Russian Roulé"

"The Swing of a Fallen World"

"Like Everybody Else"

"Creatures in Heaven"

"If God Loves Rock 'n' Roll"

"Living on the Edge"

"Claws"

"You, Still of War"







