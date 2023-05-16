HELLOWEEN открыли тур по Северной Америке

Выступлением 13 мая в The Factory, Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas, HELLOWEEN открыли серию из 13 выступлений по Северной Америке.
Сет-лист:
Skyfall
Eagle Fly Free
Mass Pollution
Future World
Power
Save Us
Walls of Jericho
Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky
Heavy Metal (Is the Law)
Forever and One (Neverland)
Guitar Solo (Sascha Gerstner)
Best Time
Dr. Stein
How Many Tears
Encore:
Perfect Gentleman
Keeper of the Seven Keys
У Маркуса зачОтный бас:-)