HELLOWEEN открыли тур по Северной Америке



Выступлением 13 мая в The Factory, Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas, HELLOWEEN открыли серию из 13 выступлений по Северной Америке.



Сет-лист:



Skyfall

Eagle Fly Free

Mass Pollution

Future World

Power

Save Us

Walls of Jericho

Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky

Heavy Metal (Is the Law)

Forever and One (Neverland)

Guitar Solo (Sascha Gerstner)

Best Time

Dr. Stein

How Many Tears



Encore:

Perfect Gentleman

Keeper of the Seven Keys



Encore 2:

I Want Out







