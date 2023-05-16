Arts
Новости
*SUM 41 всё 57
*JASON NEWSTED выступил в защиту барабанщика METALLICA 50
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «Мы всё ещё чувствуем себя не в своей ... 23
*THE AGONIST всё 17
*DAVID ELLEFSON — о сожалении DAVE'a MUSTAINE'a об увольнении... 17
*BOBBY BLOTZER: «RATT всегда были круче MÖTLEY CRÜE... 15
*Гитарист SLAYER скинул 500 000 13
*ROBERT TRUJILLO назвал любимый альбом METALLICA 12
*DAVID COVERDALE — о причинах разрыва отношений с JOHN'ом SYK... 11
*Гитарист METAL CHURCH о смерти Майка 10
16 май 2023 : 		 HELLOWEEN открыли тур по Северной Америке

11 май 2023 : 		 HELLOWEEN о выступлении на Monsters Of Rock 2023

10 май 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

8 май 2023 : 		 HELLOWEEN введут в ЗСМ

27 апр 2023 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE — об отношениях с участниками HELLOWEEN: «Сейчас всё зашибитлз»

26 апр 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления HELLOWEEN

29 мар 2023 : 		 SASCHA GERSTNER: «У IRON MAIDEN и HELLOWEEN много общего»

23 мар 2023 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN — о материале для нового альбома

17 янв 2023 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN — о вокалисте HELLOWEEN: «Почему я не встретил этого парня раньше?»

19 окт 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

28 сен 2022 : 		 TIM HANSEN выступил с HELLOWEEN

8 сен 2022 : 		 ANDI DERIS: «В вокалисте HELLOWEEN я нашёл друга!»

25 авг 2022 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE — о записи альбома HELLOWEEN: «Это было легко»

3 авг 2022 : 		 HELLOWEEN получили золото

16 июл 2022 : 		 HELLOWEEN в Праге

4 июн 2022 : 		 HELLOWEEN в Англии

27 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

6 май 2022 : 		 Видео полного выступления HELLOWEEN

5 май 2022 : 		 HELLOWEEN выпустят сингл в мае

30 мар 2022 : 		 Концертное видео HELLOWEEN

9 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN считает, что будет преступлением, если группа не запишет новый альбом

16 янв 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от HELLOWEEN

30 дек 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от HELLOWEEN

17 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

17 дек 2021 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN — о жизни без концертов

26 ноя 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от HELLOWEEN
HELLOWEEN открыли тур по Северной Америке



Выступлением 13 мая в The Factory, Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas, HELLOWEEN открыли серию из 13 выступлений по Северной Америке.

Сет-лист:

Skyfall
Eagle Fly Free
Mass Pollution
Future World
Power
Save Us
Walls of Jericho
Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky
Heavy Metal (Is the Law)
Forever and One (Neverland)
Guitar Solo (Sascha Gerstner)
Best Time
Dr. Stein
How Many Tears

Encore:
Perfect Gentleman
Keeper of the Seven Keys

Encore 2:
I Want Out




16 май 2023
R
Rutger
Осязаемые плоды реуниона, альбом вероятно тоже подсобил. Тур по Америке из целых 13 концертов, не сказать что фурор, но это рекорд со времен первого Кипера и тура 1987 г.
Like!1
16 май 2023
o
olly71
Rutger, они долго не ездили с турами в Америку потому что им там не предлагали условия соответствующие их статусу. ( маленькие клубы грязные гостиницы и тд ) Это в Европе и Японии они звёзды мирового уровня а в Америке какая то европейская групёшка. Но так как они всегда знали себе цену то отказывались от таких предложений . Дерис когда то пояснял по этому поводу.
16 май 2023
A
Aiming High
Судя по видео,публика новые песни хорошо знает и принимает!
У Маркуса зачОтный бас:-)

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
