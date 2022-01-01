PAUL STANLEY о стрельбе в Техасе

Please ExplainвЂ¦ We are the only country on earth that endures frequent mass shootings. It canвЂ™t be вЂњmental illnessвЂќ since









Sorry! Cut off. What I was trying to say is it canвЂ™t be a matter of mental illness since every country has that as a factor. The founding fathers referred to rifles with muskets and single shot revolvers, not automatic weapons whose purpose is only to decimate.









If guns have been updated, shouldnвЂ™t we update the laws governing them? IвЂ™m asking for thoughts and opinions, not rudeness or stupidity.









Discussions like these need to happen but the analogies of cars etc. killing people are poor ones. The types of weapons that are being questioned were designed SPECIFICALLY to kill in large numbers and inflict irreparable destruction to the human body. Cars? Rocks? SPOONS?? No.







