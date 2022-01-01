Arts
Новости
*Новая песня AVANTASIA 17
*MICHAEL SCHENKER — o K.K. DOWNING'е: «Зачем он врёт?» 15
*ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH исполняют RADIOHEAD 12
*Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER 10
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY 10
*В Исландии покажут член Джими Хендрикса 9
*Новое видео RAMMSTEIN 7
*Новое видео XANDRIA 7
*Видео с текстом от SEPTICFLESH 7
*Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BLIND GUARDIAN 7
все новости группы

Paul Stanley



*

Paul Stanley

*



26 май 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY о стрельбе в Техасе

26 май 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления PAUL STANLEY's SOUL STATION

29 апр 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY критикует Илона Маска

25 апр 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY продаёт машину

17 мар 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY составил список лучших вокалистов

16 мар 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY — о призывах KIM KARDASHIAN

1 фев 2022 : 		 DESMOND CHILD: «Я всем обязан PAUL'у STANLEY»

31 янв 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY переживал, что его песню спел GENE SIMMONS

27 янв 2022 : 		 PAUL STANLEY — о 70-летии

29 дек 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY клеймит антиваксеров

28 дек 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY: «У меня омикрон. И у семьи»

23 дек 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY — о новом фильме о THE BEATLES

18 дек 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY перенес операцию

17 ноя 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY осуждает противников вакцинации

8 ноя 2021 : 		 Умер отец PAUL STANLEY

5 ноя 2021 : 		 Как готовит PAUL STANLEY?

25 окт 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY скорбит по технику

24 окт 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY о предписаниям учителям Техаса иметь альтернативынй взгляд на Холокост

19 окт 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY и GENE SIMMONS — о культуре отмены

1 сен 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY здоров

29 авг 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY о сражении с COVID-19

25 авг 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY: «Как можно не быть фанатом METALLICA?»

9 июл 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY критикует актрису за поддержку насильника

27 июн 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY не против выпуска кулинарной книги

1 июн 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY: «Чем старше становишься, тем больше понимаешь, что жизнь конечна»

13 май 2021 : 		 PAUL STANLEY — об операциях, которые у него были
|||| 26 май 2022

PAUL STANLEY о стрельбе в Техасе



PAUL STANLEY отреагировал на новости о стрельбе в Техасе в среду:

«Пожалуйста, объясните... Мы - единственная страна на земле, где часто происходят массовые расстрелы. Это не может быть связано с психическими заболеваниями, поскольку в каждой стране есть такой фактор. Отцы-основатели говорили о мушкетах и однозарядных револьверах, а не об автоматическом оружии, цель которого - только уничтожение. Если оружие обновилось, не следует ли нам обновить законы, регулирующие его использование? Я прошу вас высказать мысли и мнения, а не грубость или глупость».

Сегодня он добавил: «Подобные дискуссии должны иметь место, но аналогии с автомобилями и т.д., убивающими людей, неудачны. Виды оружия, о которых идет речь, были разработаны исключительно для того, чтобы убивать в больших количествах и наносить непоправимые разрушения человеческому телу. Автомобили? Камни? ДУБИНКИ??? Нет».

Please ExplainвЂ¦ We are the only country on earth that endures frequent mass shootings. It canвЂ™t be вЂњmental illnessвЂќ since



Sorry! Cut off. What I was trying to say is it canвЂ™t be a matter of mental illness since every country has that as a factor. The founding fathers referred to rifles with muskets and single shot revolvers, not automatic weapons whose purpose is only to decimate.



If guns have been updated, shouldnвЂ™t we update the laws governing them? IвЂ™m asking for thoughts and opinions, not rudeness or stupidity.



Discussions like these need to happen but the analogies of cars etc. killing people are poor ones. The types of weapons that are being questioned were designed SPECIFICALLY to kill in large numbers and inflict irreparable destruction to the human body. Cars? Rocks? SPOONS?? No.






просмотров: 212

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
