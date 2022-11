PAUL STANLEY: «Больно мне, больно!»

1) I LOVE MY COUNTRY: I have to say it breaks my heart & frightens me to see the cancer eating away at the heart & soul of this amazing nation. Integrity & intelligence battling personal advancement & ignorance. When did those who don’t share our views become the enemy and when…









2) did our fellow citizens decide it was “American” to push for elected officials who would trample on the liberties & religious beliefs of those who don’t share theirs? Constantly accepting the next “new normal” can only bring us closer to a new unimaginable.