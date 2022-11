2 ноя 2022



Видео с текстом от QUEEN



QUEEN опубликовали официальное видео с текстом на песню The Miracle, которая взята из выходящего 18 ноября "The Miracle Collector's Edition".



Трек-лист:



CD1 - 2011 Bob Ludwig Master



1 Party

2 Khashoggi's Ship

3 The Miracle

4 I Want It All

5 The Invisible Man

6 Breakthru

7 Rain Must Fall

8 Scandal

9 My Baby Does Me

10 Was It All Worth It



CD2 - The Miracle Sessions



1 Party (Original Take)

2 Khashoggi’s Ship (Original Take)

3 The Miracle (Original Take With John’s Ending)

4 I Want It All (Original Take)

5 The Invisible Man (Early Version With Guide Vocal)

6 When Love Breaks Up (Demo)

7 Breakthru (Real Drums And Bass)

8 Rain Must Fall (Demo)

9 Scandal (Original Rough Mix)

10 My Baby Loves Me

11 Was It All Worth It (Original Take)

12 You Know You Belong To Me

13 I Guess We’re Falling Out (Demo)

14 Dog With A Bone

15 Water (Demo)

16 Face It Alone



CD3 - Alternative Miracle

1 I Want It All (Single Version)

2 Hang On In There [B-Side]

3 Breakthru (12” Version)

4 Stealin’ [B-Side]

5 The Invisible Man (12” Version)

6 Hijack My Heart [B-Side]

7 Scandal (12” Version)

8 My Life Has Been Saved [B-Side]

9 Stone Cold Crazy (Live At The Rainbow, London '74) [B-Side]

10 My Melancholy Blues (Live At Houston, Texas ’77) [B-Side]

11 Chinese Torture [Instrumental]



CD4 - Miracu-mentals



1 Party (Instrumental)

2 Khashoggi's Ship (Backing Track)

3 The Miracle (Backing Track)

4 I Want It All (Backing Track)

5 The Invisible Man (Backing Track)

6 Breakthru (Backing Track)

7 Rain Must Fall (Backing Track)

8 Scandal (Backing Track)

9 My Baby Does Me (Backing Track)

10 Was It All Worth It (Backing Track)



CD5 - The Miracle Interviews



1 Queen For An Hour (Trailer)

2 Queen For An Hour (Roger, John, Freddie & Brian with Mike Read)

3 Queen For An Hour (Out-takes)

4 Rockline (Brian & Roger with Bob Coburn)



DVD / BLU-RAY - The Miracle Promo Videos



1 I Want It All (Promo Video)

2 Breakthru (Promo Video)

3 The Invisible Man (Promo Video)

4 Scandal (Promo Video)

5 The Miracle (Promo Video)

6 The Miracle Interviews (Interviews with Roger, Brian and John on the set of the Breakthru film shoot in June 1989, by Gavin Taylor. John has given no further interviews since that day)

7 The Making of the Miracle Videos

8 The Making of The Miracle album cover



LP The Miracle - The Long Lost Original LP Cut



1 Party [Side A]

2 Khashoggi's Ship [Side A]

3 The Miracle [Side A]

4 I Want It All [Side A]

5 Too Much Love Will Kill You [Side A]

6 The Invisible Man [Side A]

7 Breakthru [Side B]

8 Rain Must Fall [Side B]

9 Scandal [Side B]

10 My Baby Does Me [Side B]

11 Was It All Worth It [Side B]







+1 -0



просмотров: 265