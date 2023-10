сегодня



Фрагмент нового релиза MOTÖRHEAD



По случаю сорокалетия альбома MOTÖRHEAD Another Perfect Day, 27 октября состоится релиз юбилейной версии, которая будет доступна на двойном CD или тройном виниле и включать в себя:



- Brand new half speed master from the original tapes.

- Full live show of a recently unearthed concert recorded at Hull City Hall on June 22 nd 1983.

- The story of Another Perfect Day told through previously unpublished and new interviews

- Never before seen photos and rare memorabilia



Трек-лист:



Another Perfect Day (Brand new half-speed master from the original tapes)



"Back At The Funny Farm"

"Shine"

"Dancing On Your Grave"

"Rock It"

"One Track Mind"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Off To War"

"I Got Mine"

"Tales Of Glory"

"Die You Bastard"

"Turn You Round Again" ("I Got Mine" B-Side)**

"Hoochie Coochie Man" (Live, "Shine" B-Side) **

"(Don't Need) Religion" (Live, "Shine" B-Side) **

"Climber" (Demo) **

"Fast One" (Demo) **

"Chinese" (Demo) **

"Climber" (Instrumental Demo) **



* All formats

** 2LP CD Exclusive





Live At Hull City Hall, June 1983 (Previously Unreleased)*



"Back At The Funny Farm"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Shoot You In The Back"

"Marching Off To War"

"Iron Horse / Born To Lose"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Hoochie Coochie Man"

"(Don't Need) Religion"

"One Track Mind"

"Go To Hell"

"America"

"Shine"

"Dancing On Your Grave"

"Rock It"

"Bite The Bullet"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"



