СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

Новости
*Новая песня AVANTASIA 16
*Гитарист EXODUS: «Почти год не беру в рот крепкого и играю к... 14
*Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER 10
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY 8
*На новом альбоме SOULFLY будет 10-минутный эпик 8
*Видео с текстом от SEPTICFLESH 7
*DEEP PURPLE выступили с новым гитаристом 6
*Кавер-версия KORN от GINA AND THE EASTERN BLOCK 6
*Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BLIND GUARDIAN 6
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER — о своём образе 6
Ghost

*



23 май 2022 : 		 Раскрыты личности музыкантов GHOST

21 май 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о сотрудничестве: «Всегда всё дело в химии»

17 май 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о влиянии IRON MAIDEN

14 май 2022 : 		 Вокалистка HALESTORM хвалит GHOST

7 май 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о членах на сцене

7 май 2022 : 		 ROB HALFORD признался в симпатии к группе GHOST

12 апр 2022 : 		 GHOST представили новые песни

31 мар 2022 : 		 Трилогия от GHOST

21 мар 2022 : 		 Успехи в чартах GHOST

21 мар 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о контроле

18 мар 2022 : 		 GHOST в "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

11 мар 2022 : 		 Новый альбом GHOST доступен для прослушивания

10 мар 2022 : 		 Видео полного выступления GHOST

9 мар 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о песне про Майка Пенса

8 мар 2022 : 		 Специальное шоу от GHOST

3 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от GHOST

2 мар 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о сменах продюсера

25 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о влияниях

21 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST назвал себя диктатором

15 фев 2022 : 		 Видео полного выступления GHOST

15 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST: «Стараюсь не повторяться»

10 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления GHOST

2 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST: «"Grift Wood" — о Майке Пенсе»

1 фев 2022 : 		 Лидер GHOST — о прелести быть основным автором

27 янв 2022 : 		 Мультикамерная съемка исполнения новой песни GHOST

26 янв 2022 : 		 GHOST исполнили новую песню. И кавер-версию METALLICA
|||| 23 май 2022

Раскрыты личности музыкантов GHOST



По сообщению Greek Ghost Fans, в нынешний состав GHOST под личинами Nameless Ghouls и The Ghoulettes скрываются:

* Chris Catalyst (a.k.a. Aether)
* Per Eriksson (a.k.a. Fire)
* Cos Sylvan (a.k.a. Rain)
* Hayden Scott (a.k.a. Mountain)
* Jutty Taylor (a.k.a. Swiss/Multi)
* Laura Scarbourough (a.k.a. Cirrus/ Tall)
* Mad Gallica (a.k.a. Cumulus / Curvy)
* Sophie Amelkin (a.k.a. Sunshine)



Amaaaazing tour with our wonderful Ghost family. I suppose thatвЂ™s that particular cat out of the bag. So great to be doing this again. Playing this fantastic music with these brilliant people makes me run out of superlatives. X pic.twitter.com/wZR9criebA






Комментарии

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

23 май 2022
J
Jack of Diamonds
чего то их много
23 май 2022
o
overgrin
так в состав кого угодно можно внести :-)
группа то....такая....кому интересно кто там и8грает
безликое всё ;-)
просмотров: 1793

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом