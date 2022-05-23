Раскрыты личности музыкантов GHOST

По сообщению Greek Ghost Fans, в нынешний состав GHOST под личинами Nameless Ghouls и The Ghoulettes скрываются:
* Chris Catalyst (a.k.a. Aether)
* Per Eriksson (a.k.a. Fire)
* Cos Sylvan (a.k.a. Rain)
* Hayden Scott (a.k.a. Mountain)
* Jutty Taylor (a.k.a. Swiss/Multi)
* Laura Scarbourough (a.k.a. Cirrus/ Tall)
* Mad Gallica (a.k.a. Cumulus / Curvy)
* Sophie Amelkin (a.k.a. Sunshine)
Amaaaazing tour with our wonderful Ghost family. I suppose thatвЂ™s that particular cat out of the bag. So great to be doing this again. Playing this fantastic music with these brilliant people makes me run out of superlatives. X pic.twitter.com/wZR9criebA
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
группа то....такая....кому интересно кто там и8грает
безликое всё ;-)