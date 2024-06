сегодня



Концертные записи DIO выйдут летом



19 июля Niji Entertainment & BMG выпустят на пяти винилах "The Complete Donington Collection":



Dio At Donington '83





Side A

"Stand Up And Shout"

"Straight Through The Heart"

"Children Of The Sea"





Side B

"Rainbow In The Dark"

"Holy Diver"

Drum Solo

"Stargazer"

Guitar Solo





Side C

"Heaven And Hell"

"Man On The Silver Mountain"

"Starstruck"

"Man On The Silver Mountain" (Reprise)





Side D

Dio Vinyl Art Etching





Personnel:





Ronnie James Dio - Vocals

Vivian Campbell - Guitar

Jimmy Bain - Bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Claude Schnell - Keyboards





Dio At Donington ‘87





Side A

"Dream Evil"

"Neon Knights"

"Naked In The Rain"





Side B

"Rock And Roll Children"

"Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll"

"The Last In Line"

"Children Of The Sea"

"Holy Diver"





Side C

"Heaven And Hell"

"Man On The Silver Mountain"

"All The Fools Sailed Away"

"The Last In Line" (Reprise)

"Rainbow In The Dark"





Side D

Dio Vinyl Art Etching





Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals

Craig Goldy - Guitar

Jimmy Bain - Bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Claude Schnell - Keyboards





Double Dose Of Donington (Picture Disc)





Side A

"Stand Up And Shout" (Live From Donington 1983)





Side B

"Rock And Roll Children" (Live From Donington 1987)







