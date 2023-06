сегодня



Обновлённое видео WHITESNAKE



WHITESNAKE опубликовали обновлённую версию клипа "All For Love", которая вошла в новое издание альбома "Still Good To Be Bad".



Трек-лист:



CD 1: New Remix

"Best Years"

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow"

"Lay Down Your Love"

"If You Want Me"

"All I Want All I Need"

"Call On Me"

"Ready To Rock"

"Summer Rain"

"Good To Be Bad"

"All For Love"

"All I Want Is You"

"Got What You Need"

"A Fool In Love"

"Dog"

"‘Til The End Of Time"



CD 2: New Remaster

"Best Years"

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow"

"Lay Down Your Love"

"If You Want Me"

"All I Want All I Need"

"Call On Me"

"Ready To Rock"

"Summer Rain"

"Good To Be Bad"

"All For Love"

"All I Want Is You"

"Got What You Need"

"A Fool In Love"

"Dog"

"‘Til The End Of Time"



CD 3: Alt Mixes and Various Versions

"Lay Down Your Love" w/ Hook City Harlots

"If You Want Me":w/ Hook City Harlots

"Call On Me" w/ Hook City Harlots

"Good To Be Bad" w/ Hook City Harlots

"All For Love" w/ Hook City Harlots

"Got What You Need" w/ Hook City Harlots

"A Fool In Love" w/ Hook City Harlots

"If You Want Me" Tommy Aldridge drums

"Ready To Rock" Tommy Aldridge drums

"All I Want Is You" Tommy Aldridge drums

"Dog" Tommy Aldridge drums

"All For Love" Doug Aldridge alternate solo

"Summer Rain" Unzipped



CD 4: Evolutions

"Best Years"

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow"

"Lay Down Your Love"

"If You Want Me"

"All I Want All I Need"

"Call On Me"

"Ready To Rock"

"Summer Rain"

"Good To Be Bad"

"All For Love"

"All I Want Is You"

"Got What You Need"

"A Fool In Love"

"Dog"

"‘Til The End Of Time"



Disc 5: Blu-ray / DVD

"Ready To Rock" (Promo Video)

"Lay Down Your Love" (Promo Video)

"Best Years" (Mini Concert From 2008)

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow" (Mini Concert From 2008)

"Lay Down Your Love" (Mini Concert From 2008)

"A Fool In Love" (Mini Concert From 2008)

"Got What You Need" (Purplesnake Video)

"Call On Me" (Purplesnake Video)

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow" (Purplesnake Video)

"All For Love" (Purplesnake Video)

"Best Years" (Purplesnake Video)

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow" (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)

"All I Want All I Need" (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)

"Lay Down Your Love" (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)







+0 -0



просмотров: 30