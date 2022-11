Вокалистка NIGHTWISH: «Рака нет!»

Great news! I am cancer free рЯ§© The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasnвАЩt spread! IвАЩll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.









IвАЩm getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! IвАЩm not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour рЯ§ШрЯПї









Thank you for your amazing support and well wishes рЯЩПрЯПїрЯЩПрЯПї