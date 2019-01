сегодня



Переиздания альбомов NIGHTWISH выйдет весной



Nuclear Blast первого марта выпустят переиздания альбомов NIGHTWISH — "Once", "Dark Passion Play" и "Made In Hong Kong - And In Various Other Places".



Once:



- Digipak

- White w/Grey Splatter LP - Limited to 500

- White/Grey Swirl LP - Limited to 1,200

- Clear/Blue Swirl LP - Limited to 300



Трек-лист:



"Dark Chest Of Wonders"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"Nemo"

"Planet Hell"

"Creek Mary's Blood"

"The Siren"

"Dead Gardens"

"Romanticide"

"Ghost Love Score"

"Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan"

"Higher Than Hope"



Dark Passion Play:



- White w/ Blue Splatter LP - Limited to 500

- Blue w/ White Swirl LP - Limited to 1,200

- Blue w/ White Splatter LP - Limited to 300

- Digipak



Трек-лист:



"The Poet And The Pendulum"

"Bye Bye Beautiful"

"Amaranth"

"Cadence Of Her Last Breath"

"Master Passion Greed"

"Eva"

"Sahara"

"Whoever Brings The Night"

"For The Heart I Once Had"

"The Islander"

"Last Of The Wilds"

"7 Days To The Wolves"

"Meadows Of Heaven"



Made in Hong Kong - And In Various Other Places



- Grey / Black Swirl LP - Limited to 600

- White w/ Black Splatter LP - Limited to 300

- Clear / White Splatter LP - Limited to 300

- Digipak



Трек-лист:



"Bye Bye Beautiful" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Whoever Brings The Night" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Amaranth" (Live, Made in Hong Kong

"The Poet And The Pendulum" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Sahara" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"The Islander" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Last Of The Wilds" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"7 Days To The Wolves" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Escapist"

"While Your Lips Are Still Red" (Theme From "Lieksa!")

"Cadence of Her Last Breath" (Demo)











