17 июн 2020



Вокалист KILLSWITCH ENGAGE в новом видео MACHINE HEAD



MACHINE HEAD выпустили цифровой сингл, "Civil Unrest", в который вошли песни "Stop The Bleeding" и "Bulletproof", партии гостевого вокала исполнил вокалист KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Jesse Leach. Видео на первый сингл доступно ниже. Аудио-версия второго трека также доступна для прослушивания.



Текст "Stop The Bleeding":



The endless scroll of human tragedy



I swipe along as the days go by



Another brother murdered out in the streets



I connect to the shame, we don't know what it's like



Born lucky cause the color of skin



America your heart is caving in



Somehow I thought this was the land of the free



Where is our humanity?



Our humanity



Beating after beating



Throat choked under knee



Help me please



Because I can't breathe



Just stop the bleeding



Body after body



Piles up in the streets



Stand and fight



Not another life



Just stop the bleeding



And some will claim it's a conspiracy



The fake news out to undermine



When riots fight off white supremacy



Never given a choice, so they're drawing a line



I stare and look out at the world in disgust



These men are dying over nothing just



Good men stand up and show your bravery



For a lost democracy



Our democracy



Beating after beating



Throat choked under knee



Help me please



Because I can't breathe



Just stop the bleeding



Body after body



Piles up in the streets



Stand and fight



Not another life



Just stop the bleeding



Our strife



Our struggle



Fight through these open wounds



Beating after beating



Throat choked under knee



Help me please



Because I can't breathe



Just stop the bleeding



Body after body



Piled up in the streets



Stand and fight



Not another life



Just stop the bleeding now



Our strife



Our struggle



Fight through these open wounds

























+0 -4



просмотров: 228