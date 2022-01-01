Arts
Новости
*Гитарист SCORPIONS — о MIKKEY DEE 22
*THOMAS ZWIJSEN исполняет песню HELLOWEEN 18
*BRUCE DICKINSON рассказал, как перевозил британских военных ... 15
*Новое видео SCORPIONS 14
*TESTAMENT вернули в состав DAVE'а LOMBARDO 13
*Новое видео ANNIHILATOR 12
*Новое видео BLOODYWOOD 12
*Гитарист KK'S PRIEST — о своей роли в создании хэви-металла 12
*Лидер GHOST назвал себя диктатором 11
*Новый альбом OBITUARY уже готов. Но мы вам его не дадим! 10
Sabaton

4 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

2 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

28 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

22 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

22 фев 2022 : 		 SABATON в стиле Диснея

18 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалист SABATON — о первой встрече с Лемми

17 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

12 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео SABATON

11 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалист SABATON: «Нас остановит только тюрьма!»

10 фев 2022 : 		 SABATON в стиле Диснея

9 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

6 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

1 фев 2022 : 		 SABATON в стиле Диснея

31 янв 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

24 янв 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

11 янв 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

7 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео SABATON

30 дек 2021 : 		 Вокалист SABATON обещает сюрпризы

16 дек 2021 : 		 Вокалист SABATON — о турах в пандемию

14 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео SABATON

2 дек 2021 : 		 Концертное видео SABATON

25 ноя 2021 : 		 Концертное видео SABATON

22 ноя 2021 : 		 Концертное видео SABATON

19 ноя 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от SABATON

12 ноя 2021 : 		 Рассказ о бокс-сете SABATON

11 ноя 2021 : 		 Концертное видео SABATON
Stormtroopers, Sarajevo, Lady Of The Dark, Dreadnought, Hellfighters, Race To The Sea, The Valley Of Death, Versailles — официальные видео с текстом к новым песням SABATON, доступны ниже. Эти треки взяты из альбома "The War To End All Wars", выходящего четвертого марта в следующих вариантах:

- Jewelcase CD
- Limited Gold CD [Supporter Edition - various versions with translated booklets]
- History Edition
- NB Mailorder Exclusive Edition [ltd. to 1500 copies]
- Earbook [limited to 6000 copies]
- Black Vinyl
- Azure Blue Vinyl [bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies]
- Inca Gold Vinyl [bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies]
- Copper Vinyl [ltd. to 500 copies]
- Fluorescent Orange Vinyl [ltd. to 500 copies]
- Leaf Green Vinyl [Sweden exclusive]
- Fluorescent Yellow Vinyl [Ginza exclusive]
- Dusk Vinyl [Levik exclusive]
- Soft Grey Vinyl [Nordics exclusive]
- Lavender Vinyl [FNAC exclusive]
- Rosewood Vinyl [Mystic exclusive]
- Fluorescent Green Vinyl [UK exclusive]
- Pacific Blue Vinyl
- Polar White Vinyl [limited to 300 copies]
- Dewdrop Vinyl [limited to 500 copies, EMP exclusive]
- Blue cassette [limited to 100 copies, bandshop exclusive]
- Green cassette [limited to 100 copies]
- Grey cassette [limited to 300 copies]
- Red cassette [limited to 500 copies]
- Black cassette [limited to 250 copies]
- Smokey cassette [limited to 200 copies]
- White cassette [limited 100 copies]

Трек-лист:

01. Sarajevo

02. Stormtroopers

03. Dreadnought

04. The Unkillable Soldier

05. Soldier Of Heaven

06. Hellfighters

07. Race To The Sea

08. Lady Of The Dark

09. The Valley Of Death

10. Christmas Truce

11. Versailles




















просмотров: 127

