Видео с текстом от SABATON



Stormtroopers, Sarajevo, Lady Of The Dark, Dreadnought, Hellfighters, Race To The Sea, The Valley Of Death, Versailles — официальные видео с текстом к новым песням SABATON, доступны ниже. Эти треки взяты из альбома "The War To End All Wars", выходящего четвертого марта в следующих вариантах:



- Jewelcase CD

- Limited Gold CD [Supporter Edition - various versions with translated booklets]

- History Edition

- NB Mailorder Exclusive Edition [ltd. to 1500 copies]

- Earbook [limited to 6000 copies]

- Black Vinyl

- Azure Blue Vinyl [bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies]

- Inca Gold Vinyl [bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies]

- Copper Vinyl [ltd. to 500 copies]

- Fluorescent Orange Vinyl [ltd. to 500 copies]

- Leaf Green Vinyl [Sweden exclusive]

- Fluorescent Yellow Vinyl [Ginza exclusive]

- Dusk Vinyl [Levik exclusive]

- Soft Grey Vinyl [Nordics exclusive]

- Lavender Vinyl [FNAC exclusive]

- Rosewood Vinyl [Mystic exclusive]

- Fluorescent Green Vinyl [UK exclusive]

- Pacific Blue Vinyl

- Polar White Vinyl [limited to 300 copies]

- Dewdrop Vinyl [limited to 500 copies, EMP exclusive]

- Blue cassette [limited to 100 copies, bandshop exclusive]

- Green cassette [limited to 100 copies]

- Grey cassette [limited to 300 copies]

- Red cassette [limited to 500 copies]

- Black cassette [limited to 250 copies]

- Smokey cassette [limited to 200 copies]

- White cassette [limited 100 copies]



Трек-лист:



01. Sarajevo



02. Stormtroopers



03. Dreadnought



04. The Unkillable Soldier



05. Soldier Of Heaven



06. Hellfighters



07. Race To The Sea



08. Lady Of The Dark



09. The Valley Of Death



10. Christmas Truce



11. Versailles







































