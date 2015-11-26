сегодня



COREY TAYLOR исполняет хит MOTÖRHEAD



Вокалист SLIPKNOT и STONE SOUR Corey Taylor со своей сольной группой исполнил хит MOTÖRHEAD "Ace Of Spades" — видео доступно ниже.





Can’t thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31 ... but this one is for Lem... #AceOfSpades @mymotorhead pic.twitter.com/tc6RBEvLbK — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2020





