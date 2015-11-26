Музыканты — о смерти Джонни Солинджера

Michael Sweet (STRYPER), Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW), Scotti Hill (SKID ROW) и другие отреагировали на известие о смерти Джонни Солинджера, который скончался в возрасте 55 лет.
Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all.
I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love.
So sorry to hear about the passing of Johnny Solinger. Many prayers and thoughts to Johnnys family, friends and fans worldwide? God Bless you Johnny and May God hold you in His hands for all eternity??
My condolences to the family & friends of Johnny Solinger the singer who replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row. Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so? years b4 I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'Skid Row Singer Dies' some using a pic of me✌️Sorry 2 hear ?
Very sad when someone dies my condolences to his family and friends. He actually replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row not me. Hard to wake up with headlines saying Skid Row singer dies and some are using my picture. I was kicked out of the band in 1996 and they then hired Sean McCabe
