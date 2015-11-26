Arts
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист GOJIRA: «Не ели бы животных — не было бы пандемии» 41
*Новое видео KK'S PRIEST 26
*Басовые партии DAVID'a ELLEFSON'a не появятся на новом альбо... 25
*Видео с текстом от HELLOWEEN 24
*Юбилейное издание METALLICA выйдет осенью 20
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Skid Row

*



28 июн 2021 : 		 Музыканты — о смерти Джонни Солинджера

28 июн 2021 : 		 Умер бывший вокалист SKID ROW

12 май 2021 : 		 У бывшего вокалиста SKID ROW печёночная недостаточность

23 апр 2021 : 		 SKID ROW на earMUSIC

25 мар 2021 : 		 Гитарист SKID ROW: «Сейчас как никогда люди осознали важность музыки»

24 мар 2021 : 		 SKID ROW нашли продюсера

9 мар 2021 : 		 Басист SKID ROW получил первую дозу

8 фев 2021 : 		 Басист SKID ROW: «Люблю носить маски и вот почему...»

1 фев 2021 : 		 Гитарист SKID ROW: «С детства с расстройствами»

20 окт 2020 : 		 Басист SKID ROW: «Да я никогда и не дружил с Sebastian'ом»

15 окт 2020 : 		 Басист SKID ROW: «Думаем насчёт стрима»

17 июл 2020 : 		 Басист SKID ROW о COVID-19: «Это по-настоящему страшно!»

13 июл 2020 : 		 SKID ROW все еще сочиняют

18 июн 2020 : 		 Басист SKID ROW основал мыловарню

25 май 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления SKID ROW в 1991 году

14 май 2020 : 		 Басист SKID ROW о мире после пандемии

4 май 2020 : 		 Басист SKID ROW о новом альбоме

30 мар 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от гитариста SKID ROW

13 фев 2020 : 		 Бывший вокалист SKID ROW переносит выступления из-за аварии

11 дек 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления SKID ROW

23 май 2019 : 		 Басист SKID ROW доволен новым материалом

10 май 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления SKID ROW

9 май 2019 : 		 Новый альбом SKID ROW выйдет в этом году

5 мар 2019 : 		 Гитарист SKID ROW о том, почему домашнее видео не вышло на DVD

31 янв 2019 : 		 SKID ROW собираются в студию

29 янв 2019 : 		 Басист SKID ROW: «После выхода "Slave To The Grind" мы потеряли 45% женской аудитории»
Музыканты — о смерти Джонни Солинджера



*
zoom
*
* *
Michael Sweet (STRYPER), Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW), Scotti Hill (SKID ROW) и другие отреагировали на известие о смерти Джонни Солинджера, который скончался в возрасте 55 лет.

Rockers React To Death Of Former SKID ROW Singer JOHNNY SOLINGER


Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all.
I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love.

Posted by Paula Marcenaro on Saturday, June 26, 2021


I have made the decision to transition to comfort care. It is time to let him go in peace.
I thank you all immensely...

Posted by Paula Marcenaro on Saturday, June 26, 2021


Update. Not the best news… whatever needs to happen, is gonna happen soon. Unfortunately there is some fluid in his lung...

Posted by Paula Marcenaro on Tuesday, June 22, 2021






I sit here with a heavy heart as I heard the news of my Skid Row brother John "Johnny Singo" Solinger. A great human, A...

Posted by Phil Varone on Saturday, June 26, 2021


So sorry to hear about the passing of Johnny Solinger. Many prayers and thoughts to Johnnys family, friends and fans worldwide? God Bless you Johnny and May God hold you in His hands for all eternity??

Posted by Michael Sweet on Saturday, June 26, 2021


RIP Johnny Solinger. We miss you brother. Proud to have rocked with you. Here are a few memories.

Posted by Raiding The Rock Vault on Saturday, June 26, 2021


Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger
He was a big, bold flash of life. He will...

Posted by Todd Kerns on Saturday, June 26, 2021


So sad to hear of the passing of former Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger. A sweet guy, a bundle of laughs, and some killer vocal pipes. Rest peacefully Johnny! ????

Posted by Tony Franklin on Saturday, June 26, 2021


Rest In Peace to our beloved Johnny ?. I will cherish the hour conversation we had last month, talking about rescuing...

Posted by Michael T. Ross on Saturday, June 26, 2021


We were sad to hear of Johnny Solinger (official)’s passing tonight before our show in NW Indiana …

We send this out to you …. Rest peacefully..

Posted by CHEAP THRILL on Sunday, June 27, 2021


Rest In Peace Johnny Solinger…. It was awesome to share the stage with you and I always loved you posts showing off your fishing adventures….. gonna miss you buddy ￼?

Posted by Alex Grossi on Saturday, June 26, 2021


Johnny Solinger is dead.
I just woke up and got the message.
The former lead singer of my favourite band SKID ROW died...

Posted by Andy Brings on Saturday, June 26, 2021

















