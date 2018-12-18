Arts
21 дек 2018 : 		 Гитарист EXODUS почтил память отца

21 ноя 2018 : 		 У EXODUS целая обойма риффов и песен

25 сен 2018 : 		 Вокалист EXODUS не видит молодых героев сцены

20 сен 2018 : 		 EXODUS исполнили кавер на песню METALLICA

21 авг 2018 : 		 EXODUS отметят юбилей

3 июл 2018 : 		 EXODUS не собираются уходить на пенсию

28 фев 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления EXODUS

29 дек 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от бывшего вокалиста EXODUS

8 окт 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления EXODUS

2 окт 2017 : 		 Бывший гитарист EXODUS может принять участие в записи альбома

8 сен 2017 : 		 EXODUS выпускают ноты

5 сен 2017 : 		 Вокалист EXODUS: «Термин большая четверка не имеет для меня значения»

30 авг 2017 : 		 EXODUS работает над новым материалом

10 июл 2017 : 		 ROB DUKES, RICK HUNOLT, PAUL BOSTAPH выступили с EXODUS

22 июн 2017 : 		 Вокалист EXODUS: «Мы стартуем осенью»

6 май 2017 : 		 EXODUS начнут запись осенью

16 дек 2016 : 		 Барабанщик EXODUS: «По сути мы путешествующие продавцы футболок»

18 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления EXODUS

16 авг 2016 : 		 EXODUS начнут работать над новым материалом зимой

16 июн 2016 : 		 Новый альбом EXODUS выйдет в 2017

16 май 2016 : 		 Вокалист EXODUS, барабанщик DEATH ANGEL исполняют AC/DC

27 мар 2016 : 		 EXODUS подумывают о выпуске нового альбома

22 мар 2016 : 		 Вокалист EXODUS считает, что METALLICA всех ещё удивит

18 мар 2016 : 		 EXODUS посвятили песню Лемми

5 мар 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления EXODUS

15 дек 2015 : 		 TOM HUNTING: «EXODUS нужно выпустить DVD»
|||| сегодня

Гитарист EXODUS почтил память отца



*
zoom
*
* *
Гитарист SLAYER/ EXODUS Gary Holt написал трогательное послание, почтив память отца, скончавшегося семнадцатого декабря.

SLAYER / EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Pens Emotional Tribute To His Father -



Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Today I lost my hero, the greatest man I’ve ever known or will know. Billie Charles Holt passed away this evening, with my mom and all his kids present, knowing he was loved and respected more than anyone. This man was a god among men, he taught me everything I ever needed to know about being a MAN. Lessons that took a long time for me to realize the truth behind them all.He built the family home by hand and paved the sidewalk of my street when it was just dirt. True greatness.I fed him his last meal, he wanted to rest, and passed in his sleep later.I love you dad. I’m broken. What feels like beyond repair at this moment. But he’s no longer in pain. Thank you to all who ever sent me positive vibes and whoever wished me well during this trying time. Thank you @demmelitionmh for aiding me to get home to enjoy what was one of his last “good” days he had, that and the day he had with my daughters. Thank you to my band mates in both bands who had my back in every way. Thanks to my brothers and my sister and entire family for bringing strength in this family unit.This is shattering. I feel empty and lost. @lisaholt777 thank you for keeping me from imploding. Super thanks to my niece Ashley , you were the single greatest gift to your grandfathers care and comfort.Dad, I’ll try to live up to your standards in every way. July 6,1933-December 17,2018. Love you forever.This hurts so much

Публикация от Gary Holt (@garyholt_official)




Like!+3Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Aiming High


21 дек 2018, 18:43		Мои соболезнования.


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 394

